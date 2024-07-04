Latur Education Society Celebrates Tree Birthday with Green Initiative |

An education society in Latur celebrated the birthday of trees planted on its previously barren land a few years ago. The education society took the initiative to plant several hundred trees, including 2,800 saplings using the Japanese Miyawaki method. This effort transformed the barren land into a lush green area.

Every year on July 2, the society holds a special event to celebrate the birthday of these trees in campus. The celebration includes cutting a cake and honoring various social organizations and individuals dedicated to environmental conservation with trophies and certificates.

The event was presided over by the trustees and attended by forest officer Shilpa Gite, environmentalist Milind Giridhari, and other dignitaries.

The society had resolved to plant more than 5,000 trees of various species on 7.5 acres of land five years ago. Schools run by the society have diligently nurtured and conserved these trees, leading to their thriving growth.

Chief guest Milind Giridhari emphasised the importance of the 'Plant Trees, Save Trees' initiative and the role of educational institutions in promoting environmental consciousness.

The society has also established Eco-Clubs in its schools to foster environmental awareness among students. Various organizations and individuals were honored for their contributions to tree planting and environmental conservation, including Manus Pratishthan, Vraksh Pratishthan, Khaki Foundation, Vasundhara Pratishthan, and others.