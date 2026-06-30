Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Driver Claims Siya Argued With Brother Sahil Before Bali Trip, Speculates She Might Have Sabotaged Ketan's Passport | File Photo

Pune: Fresh claims have emerged in the Ketan Agarwal murder case after the driver who took Ketan Agarwal, his fiancée Siya Goyal and their siblings to Mumbai International Airport for a planned Bali trip shared details of the journey with the media. His account has also led to fresh speculation about Ketan’s missing passport.

Speaking to the media, driver Vaibhav Jadhav said he was hired through a travel agency to drive Siya Goyal, her brother Sahil, Ketan Agarwal and Ketan’s sister Sanjana to Mumbai airport for their pre-wedding trip to Bali, Indonesia.

Argument Between Sahil & Siya?

Jadhav claimed an argument between Siya and her brother had already started when he reached the Goyal family’s residence in Bibwewadi. According to him, the argument continued throughout the drive until the group reached Ketan’s residence in Gahunje.

He said that after Ketan and his sister boarded the vehicle, they asked him to play music. The group later stopped at a food mall on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for tea and refreshments.

Siya Returned To Vehicle Alone…

Jadhav alleged that while the others were inside the food mall, Siya returned alone to the vehicle. He claimed he saw her remove an item from a bag and place it in her pocket before walking away.

After dropping the four passengers at Mumbai airport, Jadhav said he received a phone call from Ketan, who told him that something had been left behind in the vehicle. He returned to the airport, where Ketan and Sahil searched the car using a mobile phone flashlight but could not find the missing item. Jadhav then left for another booking.

Based on Jadhav’s statement, some media reports have speculated that Siya may have disposed of Ketan’s passport at the food mall. However, police have not officially confirmed this claim.

Meanwhile, Siya Goyal’s mother, Pooja Goyal, told the media that if her daughter is found guilty in the case, she should face the harshest punishment. She also said Siya was not interested in studies and used to bake and sell cakes from home.

Role Of Matchmakers Under Scrutiny…

The case has also brought the role of the matchmakers under scrutiny. Police sources said Narendra Mittal and Renu Mittal, who introduced the marriage proposal, have been questioned. Ketan’s father has claimed the couple strongly supported the match despite allegedly being aware of several facts about Siya.

Another claim circulating in sections of the media is that Siya allegedly took Rs 1 crore from Ketan in the name of wedding shopping and handed the money to her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary. However, Siya’s lawyers have denied having any information about such an allegation and said no such matter has been presented before the court.

What’s The Mahabaleshwar Angle?

According to police sources quoted in media reports, Ketan and Siya were scheduled to marry in November after getting engaged in February. Investigators believe Ketan had planned a birthday celebration and stay at a luxury hotel in Mahabaleshwar for Siya’s birthday on June 19.

Police suspect Siya wanted to avoid staying with Ketan and allegedly decided to kill him at Lohagad Fort a day earlier with the help of co-accused Chetan Chaudhary. The allegation remains part of the police investigation.

Defending the investigation, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said the police studied the case for nearly 30 hours before registering a murder case. He said although an accidental death was initially recorded, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested only after investigators gathered what they described as strong evidence. Gill also rejected allegations that the arrests were made without sufficient proof.