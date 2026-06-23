'Siya Goyal Tried To Kill Him Earlier Too': Ketan Agarwal's Father Vishal Agarwal Makes Shocking Claims In Lohagad Murder Case | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Vishal Agarwal, the father of Ketan Agarwal, on Tuesday alleged that his son's fiancée, Siya Goyal, had tried to kill him once before the fatal incident at Lohagad Fort. He also demanded that Pune Rural Police investigate and register a case against her family, claiming they were involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Speaking to the media, Vishal Agarwal claimed that Ketan and Siya were scheduled to travel to Bali on 6th June for a pre-wedding photoshoot. They were travelling to Mumbai airport by car along with Ketan's sister and Siya's brother, Sahil.

‘She Took Ketan’s Passport’

He alleged that during the journey, the group stopped at a food mall. Siya reportedly returned to the car alone, saying she had forgotten her phone. When they reached the airport, Ketan's passport was missing.

"It was suspicious. Before leaving for the trip, everything, including the passport and foreign currency, was with him. We searched for the passport, but it could not be found. Because of that, they could not travel," Vishal Agarwal alleged.

‘They Went To Lohagad On 14th’

He further claimed that after the cancelled trip, Siya insisted on visiting Lohagad Fort. According to him, Ketan and Siya went to the fort on 14th June, where she allegedly made an earlier attempt on his life.

"She pushed Ketan in the same way. He managed to hold on to a bush and saved himself from falling. When he looked at her, she claimed she had panicked after seeing a snake and hugged him. Ketan believed her. Looking back now, I feel it was all pre-planned," he alleged.

Vishal Agarwal said the marriage between Ketan and Siya had been arranged with the consent of both families. He claimed his family was unaware of Siya's alleged relationship with another man.

‘No Father Can Foresee Such Tragedy’

"We had known the family for decades. We never imagined something like this could happen. No father can foresee such a tragedy," he said.

He also alleged that Siya's family knew about her alleged ‘relationships’ and claimed they had arranged the marriage, hoping she would change. He further demanded that police investigate her parents and other family members, alleging they were involved in planning the crime.

Pune Rural Police have so far arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary in connection with Ketan Agarwal's murder. Police have not confirmed the allegations made by Vishal Agarwal regarding the June 14 incident or the alleged involvement of Siya's family. The investigation is ongoing.