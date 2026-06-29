'We Never Hired Him': Siya Goyal's Brother Claims Aashutosh Srivastava, ‘Not Our Lawyer’, Accuses Him Of Issuing Threats - VIDEO

ANI

Pune: In an unexpected turn of events in Ketan Agarwal’s murder case, Siya Goyal’s brother, Sahil, on Monday said that Aashutosh Srivastava is not his family’s lawyer in the case.

"We have never hired him (Advocate Ashutosh Srivastava), and he is not someone that we have hired from our family. I know nothing about what he is claiming," he said, speaking to reporters.

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Allegations against advocate

Sahil has alleged that he may have obtained Siya's signature "by deceit". Sahil also said the family has filed an affidavit in court over the matter and accused Srivastava of issuing threats, reported India Today.

This comes days after Srivastava, claiming to be Siya's lawyer, claimed that the police are yet to establish any direct evidence against Siya Goyal and that there was no eyewitness or independent witness to prove that Siya Goyal was responsible for the death of Agarwal at Lohagad Fort.

Passport and Bali trip

Sahil also said the family's planned trip to Bali had been finalised but was cancelled after Ketan's passport went missing. "Yes. But it was cancelled because of the passport," he said.

Police allege the missing passport was a key part of the alleged murder conspiracy. According to investigators, Siya had hidden Ketan's passport before the couple's scheduled June 6 trip to Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot, forcing its cancellation. Investigators believe the passport's disappearance was not an isolated act but part of a larger plot that culminated in Ketan's death at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Financial allegations

It has also come to light that Goyal allegedly took Rs 1 crore from him under the pretext of wedding expenses before orchestrating his killing.

Investigators claim the amount never went towards the wedding and was instead diverted to Chetan, who allegedly planned to invest it in his career and business.

Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, had planned to stay apart for nearly three years after the murder. Investigators believe the accused wanted public attention around the case to fade while Chetan would use that period to become financially stable.