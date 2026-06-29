Ketan Agarwal Murder: Fiancee Siya Goyal Allegedly Diverted ₹1 Crore Meant For Wedding Expenses To Lover

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Pune: Amid the investigation in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, it has now come to light that his fiancee, Siya Goyal, allegedly took Rs 1 crore from him under the pretext of wedding expenses before orchestrating his killing.

Investigators claim the amount never went towards the wedding and was instead diverted to Chetan, who allegedly planned to invest it in his career and business.

3-year plan

Goyal and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, had planned to stay apart for nearly three years after the murder. Investigators believe the accused wanted public attention around the case to fade while Chetan would use that period to become financially stable.

Only after that, police claim, did the two intend to marry with the approval of Siya’s family, NDTV reported.

Since Chaudhary was economically weaker than Siya, he had told her that he would need at least three years to become financially stable.

Police reveal murder strategy

Notably, amid the ongoing probe, police have said that Goyal's signal to Chaudhary was not only to push Agarwal off Lohagad Fort, but also to ensure she remained out of the victim's reach during the fall.

"The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim's reach during the fatal push. They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge. The plan was made keeping her safety in mind," the official said, news agency PTI reported.

Call under investigation

Meanwhile, a phone call made by Goyal to Chaudhary just 34 minutes before the death of her fiance, Ketan Agarwal, has emerged as a key focus in the Pune fort murder investigation, according to police sources.

The Pune Rural Police are examining the call as an important piece of digital evidence while investigating the alleged conspiracy behind Ketan’s death at Lohagad Fort on June 18. The call details were reportedly found during the forensic examination of Siya and Chetan's mobile phones.