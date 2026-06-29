Amaal Mallik Reacts To Ketan Agarwal Murder Case, Says Laws Shouldn't Be Misused: 'The Amount Of Effort She Put Into Killing Him Is Insane'

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik shared a strongly worded note on social media following the murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal. Reacting to the case, the musician condemned the crime and urged people not to misuse laws meant to protect women, while also calling for accountability from both genders.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Amaal addressed women in a lengthy post, acknowledging the struggles they have faced over generations and expressing his support for their fight against oppression.

He wrote, "Dear women! For generations it's been the case that you all have been through shit because of us men. I'm sorry, and I support the rage you all collectively have towards men, and yes it is necessary to fight for yourself against oppression, but please keep it limited to the assholes that try keep you down, try to own & treat you like 'domesticated animals ...' & tell you how to look and what to bloody wear!"

The singer went on to speak about accountability in relationships and society, saying, "LABELLING anything & everything as TOXIC and not taking ACCOUNTABILITY is precisely why we miss out on the REAL SIGNS. PHYSICAL ABUSE on either side is toxic, running after MONEY instead of EMOTIONS is toxic, running behind a SOCIAL MEDIA marriage is toxic, DESTROYING someone when you had no INTENTION of pursuing that person is TOXIC."

Sharing his views on modern relationships, Amaal added, "Do you think MEN want anything except PEACE? SEX IS EVERYWHERE. You ALL have a whole list of WHAT YOU WANT specially when it's your WEDDING and PROPOSAL CEREMONY."

He further questioned the importance given to lavish weddings over meaningful relationships, writing, "Do you want a WEDDING FOR INSTA or a REAL MARRIAGE. Can you handle a sweet honeymoon in LONAVALA, or do you feel NO if he LOVES me he will take me out of INDIA. FAIR ENOUGH - We all want the GOOD LIFE. BUT Does TRUE LOVE, TRULY feel DIFFERENT on an island in MALDIVES?"

Referring to Ketan Agarwal, Amaal expressed sympathy for the victim and wrote, "This MAN didn't deserve this, look at his smile and his EYES.. See how HAPPY he was to MARRY HER... KETAN AGGARWAL seemed so PURE & ENDEARING."

In a follow-up post, the singer criticised the alleged actions of the accused, saying, "The amount of effort she put into killing him is insane. Only a fraction of it was needed to say no - 'My heart belongs elsewhere and I'm in love with another man."

He continued, "Then if he got crazy and didn't understand, you could tell it to your family and involve them too. No one can force an educated and earning woman anywhere in the world from going against her will."

Amaal also commented on India's legal system, stating, "The laws in India are better for women than men, but why misuse and manipulate the system. Only a man that's a 'WIMP' will plan and plot this shit on another man."

He concluded his remarks by writing, "The audacity of these two to think that they can live a happy life after taking away someone's kid! A life is lost. Families are shattered. Monsters."

Amaal's comments come amid the ongoing investigation into Ketan Agarwal's murder. According to police allegations, the 26-year-old businessman was allegedly killed during a trip to Lohagad Fort. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, have been accused of conspiring to murder him.