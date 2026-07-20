'Ketan Agarwal Is Caring & Kind,' Said Siya Goyal During Engagement Ceremony; Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

A fresh video from the engagement ceremony of Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal has surfaced on social media, drawing attention amid the ongoing murder investigation.

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'Ketan Agarwal Is Caring & Kind,' Said Siya Goyal During Engagement Ceremony pic.twitter.com/xMy79rhfQg — Pune First (@Pune_First) July 20, 2026

In the video, Goyal, who is accused of murdering Agarwal with her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, is seen describing him as "caring and kind".

Agarwal, a 26-year-old realtor, died after falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort, a scenic spot popular with tourists and trekkers in Pune district, on June 18. What was initially believed to be an accidental fall later turned into a murder investigation.

Police has alleged that Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) conspired to push Agarwal off the cliff. Both have been arrested and are facing charges in connection with the case.

Case should be heard in fast-track court

Meanwhile, Vishal Agarwal, Ketan's father, has appealed for the case to be heard in a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice for the family and demanded the strictest punishment for the two accused arrested for the crime.

He expressed satisfaction over the pace and direction of the ongoing police probe into the high-profile murder case, which has attracted nationwide attention, but sought speedy justice.

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"My son should get justice at the earliest, and the culprits should get the maximum punishment. The investigation is going in the right direction and the case should be tried in a fast-track court," he said.

Mittals may be part of the conspiracy

He maintained the match was arranged through his uncle Narendra Mittal and his wife, who had given positive feedback about the prospective bride.

"The matchmaking was done by my uncle Narendra Mittal and his wife. They assured us that Siya was a cultured and well-mannered woman. Based on those assurances, we went ahead and fixed the marriage," he stated.

Asked whether the Mittals may have part of the entire conspiracy, he said, "It may be possible."