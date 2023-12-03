Kenya's Kemei Elias Caprono Wins Pune International Marathon's 37th edition | File

Kenya's Kemei Elias Caprono secured victory in the 37th Pune International Marathon held today, with Simon Maina Mongi and Adere Hallu of Ethiopia claiming the second and third positions in the full marathon category.

The full marathon commenced at 3:30 am, while the half marathon began at 4:00 am from Sanas Maidan. Politician and social activist Sunny Vinayak Nimhan inaugurated the 37th Pune International Marathon, India's oldest marathon.

In response to the need to minimize daytime traffic disruptions in Pune, the marathon underwent a significant timing change. The 37th Pune International Marathon, a premier marathon event in India since 1983, serves as a platform for social messages and fundraising for charitable causes.

Marathon's route

The marathon, featuring scenic routes through Pune's historic locations, garners immense support from spectators. Originating in September 1983 as a fun and fitness run, it quickly evolved into a prominent event on the international sports calendar.

This year, the marathon began at 3:30 am, retaining the traditional route with the full marathon covering 42.195 kilometers and the half marathon spanning 21.0975 kilometres. The event caters to various levels, including 10 km and 5 km races, open to both men and women. A three km wheelchair race and a three km family run concluded at Sanas Ground, followed by a prize distribution ceremony at 8 am.

With the theme "Run for Environmental Awareness," the event attracted over 12,000 participants, receiving a significant response from men, women, and families.

The race adhered to world-recognized standards, following the rules of "World Athletics" and the guidelines set by the Athletics Federation of India, New Delhi. The route featured water stations, syrups, fruits, energy drinks, sponging points, medical aid, ambulances, motorcycle pilots, cycle pilots, police presence, and facilities for journalists. Proper street lighting and mobile toilets were provided, with a temporary hospital stationed at Sanas Ground.

Technical officials and route umpires from the Pune District Amateur Athletics Association, along with volunteers from Ganesh Mandals and various sports groups, ensured smooth race operations on the Sinhagad Road-Marathon route. Over 70 international runners from countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mauritius, South Africa, America, and Europe, as well as participants from across India, competed in the marathon.