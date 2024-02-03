'Jinklas Bhava': Social Media Reacts As Shirur MP Amol Kohle's Poetry On Ram Mandir Goes Viral | Video Screengrabs

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Amol Kolhe on Friday indirectly criticised the BJP government for the alleged politicisation of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony through a Hindi poem recited during the debate over President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament.

In his poem, the Shirur MP took digs at the ruling dispensation regarding issues such as inflation, unemployment, the perceived interference of Central agencies, and more.

The poem quickly gained traction on social media, with many politicians sharing it.

Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad shared the poem, captioning it with "Jinklas Bhava."

TMC leader Sushmita Dev praised the speech, describing it as "polite & powerful" and "very impressive."

Polite & powerful speech…. Very impressive… @kolhe_amol on Ram Rajya & Kalyug. pic.twitter.com/I6Mp9M2bPt — Sushmita Dev সুস্মিতা দেব (@SushmitaDevAITC) February 3, 2024

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, one of the first to share the video, urged everyone to "listen" to it.

Later, Kolhe posted a picture of a person in a Mumbai local train listening to his poem on his mobile phone. He wrote, "Although I represent a rural area, I understand the busy life in Mumbai, where people often lack time for others. Seeing individuals here engaged with my parliamentary speech strengthens my resolve and reaffirms my chosen path."