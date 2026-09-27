Jalna: Wife, Paramour Among 3 Nabbed For Man's Murder | Sourced

Jalna: A 26-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a two-wheeler being deliberately driven into him and the incident later being passed off as a road accident at Wakdi village in Bhokardan tehsil, police said.

The alleged murder took place on July 7, and the police solved the case on Friday.

The Bhokardan police have registered a case against three persons, including the deceased's wife, on a complaint lodged by his father. The complainant has alleged that the murder was planned because the victim had become an obstacle in his wife's alleged relationship with another man.

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The accused have been identified as Sopan Sanjay Jadhav and Ravi Chinchpure, both residents of Wakdi village, and Poonam Shubham Wagh, who is currently residing in Ranjangaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Wagh (26), a resident of Wakdi village in Bhokardan tehsil.

According to the complaint, Shubham married Poonam in November 2024. The couple reportedly developed differences a few months after their marriage. His family later allegedly came to know about her relationship with Ravi, a resident of the same village.

Shubham had reportedly filed a case in a family court seeking that his wife return to live with him. The complaint alleges that Ravi threatened Shubham on July 4, asking him to withdraw the case and warning him of consequences.

On July 7, at around 7.55pm, Shubham was walking towards his agricultural field along the Bhokardan road, as he routinely did, when a two-wheeler allegedly driven by Sopan hit him, the complaint stated.

Family members and villagers rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. Shubham was found seriously injured and unconscious and was taken to the government hospital in Bhokardan, where doctors declared him dead.

The family initially believed that he had died in a road accident. However, his father, Yeduba Wagh, subsequently approached the police, alleging that the incident was a planned murder made to look like an accident.

Based on the complaint, the Bhokardan police arrested the accused and registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Section 103(1), relating to murder; Sections 351(2) and 351(3), relating to criminal intimidation; Section 3(5); and Section 61(2), relating to criminal conspiracy, said Police Sub-Inspector Pravin Sonawane.