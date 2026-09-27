Pune Horse Racing: Market King Tipped To Prevail In P Hadow Trophy On Sunday

Market King heads the selections for the six-furlong P. Hadow Trophy on the eighth day of the Pune racing meeting | Representational pic

Pune, September 26, 2026: Market King appeals the most in the P. Hadow Trophy, the feature event on the eighth day of the Pune meeting at the Pune Racecourse here on Sunday.

The senior-most runner in the small field of six may not have visited the winners’ enclosure in his last five outings, but his recent track work suggests that he is in good shape and ready to strike form. With experience on his side and a favourable six-furlong trip, Market King looks capable of making the most of the opportunity.

The gelding has been working well at the track and appears to have retained his zest despite his recent sequence of defeats. He should be able to dictate terms in what promises to be a competitive affair involving a handful of seasoned runners.

Fighton is expected to provide the strongest challenge and could keep Market King under pressure in the closing stages. However, on the basis of his recent preparation and overall experience, Market King gets the nod to prevail in the main event of the day.

Race Preview

The P. Hadow Trophy, run over six furlongs, is expected to produce an interesting contest, with the smaller field likely to make for a tactical race. Much could depend on the early pace and how the runners settle in the initial stages.

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Selections

First race: 1.30 pm

1. The Atmosphere Plate: 1. (1), 2. (4)

2. The Pune Times Mirror Trophy: 1. Abhyankar (3), 2. Caradoc (4)

3. The Portrush Plate Division II: 1. (5), 2. (9), 3. (8)

4. The P. Hadow Trophy: 1. Market King (1), 2. Fighton (6)

5. The Portrush Plate Div-1: 1. (6), 2. (1), 3. (5)

6. The Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy: 1. (1), 2. (4), 3. (5)

7. The Royal Barbershop Trophy: 1. (4), 2. (8), 3. (2)

8. The Holy Smoke Plate: 1. (2), 2. (3)