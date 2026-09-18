Jalna MP Kalyan Kale Seeks Timeline For Pending Railway Projects | Sourced

Jalna: Congress MP Dr Kalyan Kale has sought time-bound action on demands concerning passenger facilities, safety, connectivity, infrastructure and pending railway projects in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

Kale met Nanded Divisional Railway Manager Pradeep Kamle in Nanded on Wednesday and discussed various issues concerning railway services in the two districts. He also submitted two separate letters seeking action on pending demands.

Kale raised the issue of pending new railway lines, including Jalna-Jalgaon, Jalna-Khamgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Ahilyanagar and Dharashiv-Beed-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He sought timelines for pending works and new lines.

A key demand was final approval and commencement of work on a road under bridge (RUB) or road over bridge (ROB) at railway level crossing No. 56 at Mukundwadi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Kale said frequent closure of the level crossing causes inconvenience to residents, students, workers, patients and traders and leads to traffic congestion. He sought a definite timeline for approvals, tendering and commencement of construction.

“Questions related to the daily lives and safety of citizens cannot be kept pending for years. What matters is when the actual work will begin,” Kale said.

The MP also sought expansion of railway services, including a Vande Bharat Express, Jalna-Chhapra service, extension of the Purna-Patna train to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, extension of the Ajanta Express to Mumbai and extension of the Jalna-Nagarsol DEMU to Manmad.

He sought a feasibility study for a regular DEMU, MEMU or shuttle service between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna.

Kale also called for proposals for new services and additional train trips connecting Marathwada with Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Madgaon, Kolhapur and Nashik.

He reiterated his demand to extend the Nanded-Hadapsar Ganapati special train to Sawantwadi Road during the Ganesh festival to improve connectivity between Marathwada and the Konkan region.

The MP also sought a review of passenger facilities at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mukundwadi, Karmad, Badnapur and Jalna railway stations.

He called for comprehensive development of Karmad station and sought proposals for halts of important trains based on passenger requirements.

At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna stations, he sought a review of platforms, lifts, escalators, waiting rooms, toilets, drinking water facilities, parking, digital passenger information systems and facilities for persons with disabilities.

On railway safety, Kale sought an underpass between railway poles 148/4 and 148/5 in the Demani-Shivara-Shevagawadi area near Gevrai railway station.

He also sought a survey of vulnerable railway crossings in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts and construction of RUBs or ROBs at locations found necessary.

The MP also highlighted the need to strengthen goods sheds, parcel and logistics facilities in view of the requirements of the steel industry and agricultural and commercial sectors in the Jalna industrial area.