Jalgaon: Thousands Join 'Namo Yuva Run' Marathon On PM Modi's 75th Birthday |

On the occasion of the Seva Fortnight, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Jalgaon, organised a grand marathon competition called ‘Namo Yuva Run’. Thousands of young men and women participated spontaneously in this run, decorated with the slogans of ‘Nashamukt Bharat – Atmanirbhar Bharat – Yuva Bharat’ and gave a message of social commitment.

This grand competition was organised on the occasion of the 75th birthday of the country’s strong leadership, Prime Minister Hon. Narendraji Modi. In the morning, a colourful competition of ‘Namo Yuva Run’ was seen on the main roads of the city. The area was filled with slogans of the youth. The confluence of all three concepts of fitness, de-addiction and nation building has taken place through ‘Namo Yuva Run’.

Today, the youth power of Jalgaon has set a new ideal for the bright future of India.. Through this marathon competition, the young generation has collectively given an impression of the message of “Healthy body, healthy society and drug-free India”. The dignitaries present expressed satisfaction after seeing the enthusiasm and patriotic energy of the youth spread on the streets of Jalgaon.

In this five-kilometre marathon competition held today, among the girls, Janhvi Sanjay Rozode came first, Sakshi Dinesh Mahajan came second, and Janhvi Chandrakant Sapkahe came third. Among the boys, Anil Sanjay Jadhav came first, Tejas Vilas Koli came second, and Ayyan Singa Pawara came third.

This program was concluded under the guidance of State Minister Hon. Shri. Girishbhau Mahajan, MLA Hon. Shri. Suresh Damu Bhole, Jalgaon Metropolitan District President Hon. Shri. Deepakbhau Suryavanshi, Jalgaon West District President Shri. Radheshyam Chaudhary. District Sports Officer Rajendra Naik and Athletics Associate Secretary Rajesh Jadhav Sir, Prof. Iqbal Mirza's cooperation was received.