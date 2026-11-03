Jalgaon: Shama Fire Works Once Exported Firecrackers To Africa, Middle East; Legacy Lives On |

Jalgaon: Established in 1950, after Khandesh Mill, Shama Fire Works was a unique company in Jalgaon. Government gazettes record that the firecrackers produced at the factory were in high demand not only in India but also across Africa and the Middle East. Although exports have long since ceased, Shama Fire Works firecrackers are still fondly remembered, particularly during Diwali.

In India, just as rangolis are created to mark auspicious occasions and joyous celebrations, fireworks are an integral part of festivities. Whether it is the announcement of election results or the arrival of a political leader, celebrations and welcomes are often accompanied by the sound and display of fireworks. Firecrackers are also used during the burning of Ravana's effigy on Dussehra. During Diwali, households enthusiastically shop for firecrackers, with a competitive spirit often emerging over who can set off the most fireworks during Lakshmi Pujan.

The use of pyrotechnics has a long history in India, with historical references to fireworks being used during celebrations by kings and royalty. However, the commercialisation of firecrackers had not yet taken place, even though pyrotechnic displays were already being held in the country. China pioneered the commercial sale of fireworks, and by around 1950, the manufacture and commercial sale of fireworks had begun in India as well.

Shama Fire Works Established in 1950

In Jalgaon, Shama Fire Works, established in 1950 after the inception of Khandesh Mill, was the only company of its kind. It began manufacturing fireworks for Diwali and other special occasions.

Before long, its products were in high demand and were being sold not only in Jalgaon but also in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Its specialities included sparklers, various types of 'atom bomb' firecrackers, apt-bar (snaps) and chidi-bhuichakra (ground spinners). Brands such as Toofan Mail, Indian Toph and Volcano were in immense demand.

Children were delighted by the explosion of even a single firecracker. During Diwali, they would proudly boast about having a Volcano firework.

Notably, Shama Fire Works also received orders from countries in Africa and the Middle East, where its products were exported on a large scale.

According to official gazette records, the factory manufactured fireworks primarily for Diwali and other festive occasions. In 1953-54, it employed 110 workers, a figure that rose to an average of 140 by 1957-58.

Skilled workers earned daily wages ranging from one rupee and eight annas to two rupees, a detail that remains fascinating even today.

Milwani Family's Fireworks Legacy Dates Back to 1833

Although the Milwani family established the fireworks factory in Jalgaon in 1950, it had been involved in the pyrotechnics business since 1833.

Before the Partition of India, the family practised the craft of pyrotechnics in what is now Pakistan. Following Partition, family members spent some time manufacturing fireworks in Ferozepur before eventually settling in Jalgaon, where they established the business.

Harish Milwani, a director of Shama Fire, says the seventh generation of the Milwani family is now involved in the fireworks trade.

Volcano Firecrackers Were a Major Attraction

Today, stalls selling fireworks are set up at GS Ground in Jalgaon city. However, such stalls did not exist in the past.

In those days, fireworks manufactured by Shama Fire were sold at the family's shop next to Rajkamal Talkies in Jalgaon.

Various types of fireworks were packed together in a single box, which Shama Fire sold for ₹5, ₹7 or ₹10.

As these boxes were more affordable before Diwali, people would stand in long queues outside the shop to purchase them. Those who managed to secure a box would be visibly delighted. Conversely, anyone attempting to buy one during Diwali would almost certainly be disappointed.

At the time, Volcano, an 'atom bomb' firecracker manufactured by Shama Fire, was its most popular brand. Other products, including Toofan Mail and Indian Toph, were also in high demand.

Since supply could not keep pace with demand, Volcano firecrackers were typically unavailable in the market by the time Diwali arrived. People would proudly boast about how many Volcano firecrackers they had set off.

Another popular product was the chidi, a small firework with an unpredictable flight path. Once lit, it could fly into someone's home or become trapped in their clothing.

There were instances of people sustaining injuries after a chidi flew into their clothes. Despite this, its popularity remained undiminished. Eventually, the government banned the firework.

For weddings and other occasions, Shama Fire, located next to Rajkamal Talkies, was the only place to purchase fireworks.

Although several other fireworks sellers have since emerged in the city, with stalls often grouped in one area, Jalgaon residents continue to be drawn to Shama Fire.

The name Shama Fire continues to hold a special place in the hearts of the city's residents.