Nashik: Diwali Shopping Rush Prompts Traffic Restrictions On Seven Routes From 10 am To 10 pm |Check List

Nashik: Diwali Shopping Rush Prompts Traffic Restrictions On Seven Routes From 10 am To 10 pm |

Nashik: With Diwali approaching, the number of shoppers in the old city markets has surged. In view of this, the city traffic police have announced restrictions to prevent traffic congestion and ensure pedestrian safety.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Traffic) Chandrakant Gawali has declared seven routes in the main market area as no-vehicle zones for nine days, from Nov 3 to 11, 2026. The restrictions will remain in force daily from 10 am to 10 pm. The decision was taken in anticipation of heavy crowds in areas under the jurisdiction of Sarkarwada and Bhadrakali police stations, particularly Main Road, Ravivar Karanja, Shalimar, Dahipul, Nepali Corner and the Sangli Bank signal area.

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Seven Routes Closed to Traffic

All types of vehicles will be prohibited on the following routes, except where specified:

Malegaon Stand to Ravivar Karanja (goods-carrying vehicles only)

Delhi Darwaza to Dhumal Point

Rokdoba Maidan to Sakshi Ganesh Mandir

Badshahi Corner to Gadge Maharaj Statue

Nepali Corner to Gadge Maharaj Statue, Main Road and Dhumal Point

Sangli Bank Signal to Dhumal Point

Ravivar Karanja to Dhumal Point

Alternative Routes and Parking Arrangements

Motorists arriving from Malegaon Stand have been advised to travel via Mhasrul/Makhmalabad Naka, Ramwadi, Baijabai Chhavani, Chopda Lawns and Gangapur Naka.

Those travelling from Panchavati towards the main market should use the routes via Santosh T-Point and Dwarka. Motorists travelling through Old Nashik should use the route via CBS, Shalimar, Khadkali Signal and Sarda Circle.

Parking facilities are available at BD Bhalekar Ground, Shalimar, Ravivar Karanja, Godaghat and the area beneath Gadge Maharaj Bridge.

Police have warned that action will be taken against motorists violating the restrictions under the Motor Vehicles Act.