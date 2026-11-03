Nashik: Erratic Rain Destroys Up To 80% Of Paddy Crop In Igatpuri, Farmers Demand Price Guarantee | Representative

Nashik: Igatpuri taluka is well known for its paddy cultivation. This year, erratic rainfall has caused extensive damage to the paddy crop. It is estimated that more than 50% of the crop has been damaged, which is likely to lead to an increase in rice prices.

The livelihoods of most farmers in Igatpuri taluka depend on paddy cultivation. With approximately 80% of the crop reportedly lost due to irregular rainfall, farmers are now facing a severe financial crisis. There is a strong demand for the remaining produce to fetch a fair market price.

Read Also Nashik Onion Traders to Benefit As Railways Cut Chargeable Weight For Freight Wagons

Demand for Minimum Support Price

During a review meeting held in Ghoti by the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), a demand was raised for a price of ₹6,000 per 80-kg sack of paddy, along with the implementation of a minimum support price (MSP). The meeting, held in the presence of former MLA Kashinath Mengal, focused on the challenges faced by paddy farmers. Participants also demanded appropriate market prices for specific rice varieties, such as Indrayani and 1008.

Given the significant losses suffered by farmers, the participants urged the government to establish a minimum support price for paddy and provide financial support to the agricultural community. They decided to submit a formal memorandum in this regard to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Former MLA Pandurang Gangad, taluka chief Devidas Jadhav, deputy district chief Sampat Kale, Raghunath Tokade, Somnath Joshi, Ghoti city president Tanaji Rumne, Khandushet Dhande, Vikas Shirsath, Datta Gunjal and other office-bearers attended the meeting.