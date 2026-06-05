Jalgaon: FALI Empowering Next Generation Of Farmers Through Technology And Entrepreneurship | Sourced

Jalgaon: The Future Agriculture Leaders of India (FALI) initiative is playing a key role in preparing the next generation of farmers and agri-entrepreneurs and is expected to bring lasting positive changes to the country's agricultural sector, according to Athang Jain, Director of Jain Farm Fresh.

Addressing a press conference at Jain Hills on World Environment Day, Jain said the programme has been working for the past 12 years to equip students with knowledge of modern farming techniques, agricultural management, technology adoption and agri-entrepreneurship. More than 50,000 students from across India have participated in the initiative so far.

Jain said that with agriculture undergoing rapid transformation, it is important to attract young people to the sector and provide them with practical knowledge about technology, markets and sustainable farming practices. He noted that FALI is helping students develop leadership skills, innovative thinking and an entrepreneurial mindset, which will strengthen rural economies and create future agricultural leaders.

Also present at the event were Nancy Berry, Vice President of FALI, Pakgyan Dastur from Godrej’s Good & Green Sustainability and CSR division, FALI CEO Sharboni Poddar and General Manager Rohini Ghadge.

The programme currently operates in 221 schools across three states, with nearly 16,000 students undergoing training. Organisers announced plans to expand the initiative further into Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The programme focuses on experiential learning, giving students practical exposure to farming and agribusiness.

Jain expressed confidence that students emerging from the programme would help lead India's agriculture sector towards a future built on sustainability, innovation and entrepreneurship. The initiative is supported by several organisations, including Jain Irrigation, Godrej Agrovet, UPL, StarAgri, Rallis India, Omnivore, Prompt, SBI Foundation, Amul and Ujjivan.

As part of the second phase of the programme at Jain Hills, an interactive session between farmers and students was held on June 4. Discussions focused on major challenges facing agriculture, including climate change, rising production costs and market fluctuations. Farmers shared how technology, planning and innovation can help overcome these challenges and make farming both profitable and sustainable.

The speakers encouraged students to view agriculture as a promising career option and highlighted the growing opportunities for entrepreneurship in the sector. Farmers shared personal experiences and success stories to demonstrate the potential of modern farming.

Among those who participated in the discussion were Swapnatai Raju Chaudhary, Abhijit Vikas Shelke, Padmakar Jagannath Patil, Yash Chandrakant Chaudhary and Raju Chaudhary. Students actively engaged with the farmers and sought insights into modern agricultural practices and business opportunities.

Swapnatai Chaudhary from Shirpur said farming can become a successful and profitable profession when hard work is combined with modern technology. Young farmer Abhijit Shelke from Bhagdara in Jamner taluka explained why he chose to remain in agriculture with his family rather than pursue a conventional job.

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Innovative farmer Padmakar Patil from Tardi shared his experiences of successfully cultivating papaya, banana and other horticultural crops through modern farming techniques. Yash Chaudhary from Nashirabad spoke about choosing agriculture as a career after completing his agricultural studies and achieving a successful pomegranate harvest through advanced irrigation and cultivation methods. Along with pomegranates, he has also grown tissue-culture bananas and soybeans on his farm.

Representatives from partner organisations also interacted with students, sharing industry knowledge and insights into the future of agriculture. Organisers said the programme aims to inspire young people to see agriculture not only as a livelihood but also as a sector filled with innovation, leadership and entrepreneurial opportunities.