Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Stages Bullock Cart Protest Against Rising Inflation And Fuel Prices | Sourced

Nashik: Following the pattern of the recent protest in Goregaon, Mumbai, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) staged an intense protest on Friday in Nashik against rising inflation. Shiv Sainiks took to the streets outside the District Collector's office and raised vociferous slogans against the government.

Protesters stated that rising fuel prices, the cost of essential commodities, and the mounting financial burden on ordinary citizens have made daily life difficult. A key demand was made for the government to immediately bring inflation under control. Shiv Sainiks expressed their protest by shouting slogans such as "Bring down inflation" and "Trampling on the people's livelihood."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders remarked that the common man is distressed by the anti-people policies of both the central and state governments. This protest was an attempt to convey the public's simmering discontent to the government. Across the state, including Nashik, the opposition is staging protests against the government over issues of inflation, unemployment, and rising costs. Party workers noted that this protest in Nashik was a continuation of the agitation that began in Goregaon.

The protest caused a temporary surge in political tension around the District Collector's office. Police maintained control over the protesters. A large number of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and workers were present.

Protesters demanded that the government take serious note of the issue of inflation, which has become a major problem for ordinary citizens.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) staged a vigorous protest outside the Nashik District Collector's office against rising inflation and fuel price hikes. During the protest, women lit a traditional stove (chulha) on the street and made Pithal and Bhakaari as a symbolic gesture. Through this act, they sought to highlight the hardships faced by ordinary families due to inflation and bring the issue to the government's attention.

Protesters voiced their dissent by raising slogans such as "Skyrocketing inflation, gas shortages... who is responsible?" and "This time the blow of inflation, courtesy of this very government." Women highlighted the adverse effects of inflation by cooking chapatis on a chulha right on the street. Male activists were also present in large numbers. The protest was done with bullakart ride symbolising the increasing fuel prices.

Shiv Sena leaders stated that the flawed policies of the central and state governments have caused the prices of fuel, gas, and essential commodities to skyrocket, leaving the common man unable to afford even two square meals a day. This protest served as a platform to express the public's anger.

The protest concluded peacefully, with the police ensuring adequate security arrangements. The agitation heated up the political atmosphere in the vicinity of the District Collector's office. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded that inflation be brought under control and the financial burden on the public be alleviated.