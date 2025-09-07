 Jalgaon: Burnt Body Of Missing 6-Year-Old Found In Yawal, Police Deployed Amid Tensions
Jalgaon: Burnt Body Of Missing 6-Year-Old Found In Yawal, Police Deployed Amid Tensions

Jalgaon: Burnt Body Of Missing 6-Year-Old Found In Yawal, Police Deployed Amid Tensions

A tense atmosphere has arisen in the city, and a riot control team has been deployed in Yawal.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
A six-year-old child, a resident of the Babuji Pura area of Yawal city in Jalgaon, had gone missing since Friday evening.  

While the search for him was underway, the body of the child was found burnt in a closed house of a resident next to his house on Saturday. 

After this incident came to light, a tense atmosphere has arisen in the city, and a riot control team has been deployed in Yawal. 

The victim, a six-year-old son of Hannan Khan Majid Khan, a resident of Babuji Pura area of Yawal city, had been missing since Friday, September 5. He was being searched everywhere. 

On Saturday, the body of the child was found burnt in a room on the upper floor of a two-storey house next to his. As soon as the information about this incident spread in the city, a large crowd gathered at the scene. 

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the police also reached the spot. Due to the tense atmosphere in the city, a large number of security forces have been deployed. 

Meanwhile, the body of the child has been brought to the Jalgaon government hospital for autopsy.

