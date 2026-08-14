‘Issues Can’t Be Solved Separately’: Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Seek Joint Action On Hinjawadi & Chakan Traffic | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation (PCCHSF) has called for a coordinated and time-bound approach to address traffic congestion and infrastructure problems in the Hinjawadi IT Hub and Talegaon–Chakan–Khed industrial corridor.

PCCHSF President Sachin Londhe said a non-political coordination committee should be formed under the guidance of the Pune Divisional Commissioner to bring together IT employees, residents, industrial organisations, activists and government agencies.

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The demand was raised during a meeting with Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and representatives of the Forum for IT Employees, Chakan MIDC Entrepreneurs Association and Traffic-Free Chakan Action Committee.

The meeting focused on traffic congestion, road infrastructure and delays in projects across the two major employment corridors.

Londhe said the participating organisations had agreed that the issues could not be resolved by agencies working separately. He called for practical measures, clear timelines and regular monitoring of infrastructure works.

Meeting With CM Sought…

The federation also plans to seek a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the progress of measures initiated to address traffic problems in the region.

According to PCCHSF, Landge and Bhosari MLA Shankar Jagtap had jointly facilitated a meeting with Fadnavis in July 2025 over the traffic and infrastructure problems in Hinjawadi and surrounding areas. Following the meeting, the Pune Divisional Commissioner was appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate efforts.

The federation said several measures were subsequently initiated by the administration. However, progress has slowed in some areas due to land acquisition issues, encroachments, technical constraints and administrative delays.

Representatives at the latest meeting called for a review of pending works and faster execution of projects that have already been approved. The federation also stressed the need for better traffic management at major congestion points. It called for additional traffic police, wardens and other support staff where required.

‘Hinjawadi & Chakan Are Important’

Land acquisition for proposed road projects was another issue discussed at the meeting. The federation said greater public awareness and cooperation from affected stakeholders would be required to complete such projects. It also called for better coordination between gram panchayats and other local authorities involved in infrastructure and traffic management.

The PCCHSF has been raising traffic concerns in Hinjawadi through its #UnclogHinjewadiITPark campaign. It said the campaign aims to highlight problems faced by IT employees and residents in the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park.

The federation said the Hinjawadi IT Hub and Talegaon–Chakan–Khed industrial corridor are important employment and investment centres for the region. It said infrastructure development must keep pace with their economic importance.

Londhe said the federation would continue to work with residents, IT employees, industrial organisations, civic authorities and the state government to push for concrete action. The meeting was attended by Jaydev Akkalkote, Pavanjit Mane, Prashant Tope, Sachin Sidhe, Kunal Kad, Pratik Jadhav, Nikhil Kadam, Prashant Gore, Nivas Mane and others. The federation said its objective was to bring different stakeholders together and pursue solutions to the region’s traffic and infrastructure problems without making the issue political.