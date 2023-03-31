Is functional nutrition a new-age way for maintaining health? | Sourced Photo

Young and energetic Pallavi would sleep past mornings. She was anaemic and was suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. She tried all types of medicines but to no avail. Then, she came across functional nutrition, an emerging branch in healthcare. Prathistha and her husband were suffering from diabetes for a decade. Their visit to the doctor means an increase in the dose. But not anymore. She switched to functional nutrition and now leading a carefree life. Chiranjeevi was facing obesity problems due to thyroid. It created problems for him while working and leading a normal life. But then he started following functional nutrition. He’s happy these days.

These and many such cases can be found in and around us. Functional nutrition is an emerging branch of healthcare. The medicines do impact the health of a person. It is difficult to reverse the old and chronic health disorders that have become difficult to treat. Here, functional nutrition incorporates cutting-edge advanced medical testing.

What is Functional medicine?

To heal patients holistically and restore their health, the treatments are drug-free and make use of everything from diet and lifestyle changes and therapies to plant-based medicines and detox programmes”, said functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan. She recently published her book 'Health, Inc.'. She is also the CEO and founder of iThrive.

She said, “Functional medicine is the leading evidence-based alternative healthcare modality in the world and has been embraced by some of the world's top medical professionals”.

Talking about the book, she said, “This book is not only a story of the culmination of my own work until 2021, what excites me more are the stories of the people who took their health in their own hands and transformed inside out”.

Functional nutrition and medicine are the purest forms of unadulterated medical research in practice available today. Actually, with a master's in nutrition, she herself suffered from a health issue which led her towards functional nutrition.