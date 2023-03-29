International Day of Zero Waste: PMC organises cleanliness rally in Pune | PMC

On the occasion of International Day of Zero Waste, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a cleanliness rally in Pune on Wednesday.

On 14 December 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution at its seventy-seventh session to proclaim 30 March as the International Day of Zero Waste, to be observed annually.

The cleanliness rally was organized by all the regional offices of the civic body and the staff took the cleanliness pledge to keep Pune city clean. The program was orgainsed as a part of ongoing Clenliness festval in the city.

During International Day of Zero Waste, Member States, organizations of the United Nations system, civil society, the private sector, academia, youth and other stakeholders are invited to engage in activities aimed at raising awareness of national, subnational, regional and local zero-waste initiatives and their contribution to achieving sustainable development.