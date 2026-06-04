Inside Pune's IT Recruitment Scams: The Pattern Behind Three Cases That Duped 1,000+ Job Seekers | Representational Image (AI-generated)

Pune: Pune has long been one of the most sought-after destinations for Indian graduates seeking career opportunities. However, the city's reputation as a hub for stable employment across various sectors is now facing scrutiny following the emergence of three major alleged job scams in the district over the past year.

The issue has come into focus after reports of fraudulent employment schemes operating in Hinjawadi and Balewadi. In many such cases, affected employees either remain silent or opt for private settlements, causing the matters to fade from public attention. This raises an important question: How can job seekers verify whether a recruitment process is genuine before accepting an offer or joining a company?

The Three Incidents…

The recent exposure of multiple alleged IT recruitment scams in Pune’s Hinjawadi-Balewadi technology corridor has raised serious concerns about predatory hiring practices targeting fresh engineering graduates. Investigations across several cases revealed a common pattern in which job seekers were asked to pay substantial amounts upfront in exchange for employment opportunities -- only to face termination, salary defaults, or company closures shortly after joining.

Authorities have found striking similarities between the scams. Police officials claim that most of these companies allegedly use agents and consultants to lure candidates with promises of lucrative IT careers. Victims were reportedly recruited after paying deposits or placement fees. Following that, they were then dismissed under various pretexts or left stranded when companies ceased operations. The cases have prompted police action, multiple FIRs, and arrests of key company officials.

Between the three major cases, more than 1000 job seekers are believed to have been affected, while the alleged financial losses run into several crores of rupees. Investigators say the scams primarily targeted fresh engineering graduates and candidates struggling to secure employment in a competitive job market. Sources claimed that in the Pune district itself, thousands of people are facing this problem on the same scale.

Key Cases at a Glance

- Datatech Labs (Bavdhan, 2025): The company’s owner and a consultant allegedly collected around Rs 1 lakh from fresh engineering graduates by promising jobs. Several recruits claimed they were terminated within two months of joining, leaving them without salaries and unable to recover the money they had paid.

- Flynaut SaaS Private Limited (Hinjawadi, 2025): Fresh graduates were allegedly asked to pay between Rs 1.6 lakh and Rs 2.9 lakh for assured IT jobs offering annual packages of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Many employees were later dismissed on grounds such as failing internal assessments, leading to multiple complaints and police action against the firm’s founder and associates.

- ThynkTech India (Hinjawadi, 2025-26): The company allegedly collected Rs 15,000 laptop deposits from hundreds of trainees and freshers while rapidly expanding its workforce. Employees reported months of unpaid salaries before the firm abruptly shut its office. Police arrested the CEO and are investigating alleged financial irregularities, with other senior officials still absconding.

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What Happened To The Victims?

Hundreds of people were affected by two alleged employment scams involving Datatech Labs and Flynaut SaaS Private Limited in 2025. When The Free Press Journal spoke to several victims, many said they are still struggling to recover their money and rebuild their careers. Police have completed their investigation, and the cases are currently before the court, an official said. However, many victims continue to face difficulties finding jobs.

One of the victims of Datatech Labs said, “We have been going through a tough time finding jobs. Although recruiters understand what we went through, the problem is that our experience with the company does not really count in the job market. I applied to many places, and after months of struggle, I finally found a job in February this year. But the offer I received is nowhere close to what I would have been earning had the company been legitimate.”

Another former employee of Flynaut SaaS Private Limited said, “I have not been able to find a job until now. I am now considering pursuing further studies. Everywhere I apply, people raise questions when they see my CV. The case is still in court, and the owners of the company cheated us. We demand compensation for our losses. Although nothing can give us back the time we lost, some compensation is better than nothing.”

A Pimpri-Chinchwad police official stated, "The investigations into the two prior cases have concluded, and we have filed the chargesheets. Also, the investigation into the Thynktech India scam is ongoing, and we have apprehended the company's CEO.”

How Can One Avoid Getting Duped?

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pavanjit Mane, President of the Forum of IT Employees (FITE) in Pune, said that these situations are indeed preventable, and the job seekers must keep some things in mind. He said, "Do not pay money anywhere to get a job. If they ask for upfront fees, it is a 100% scam.”

Mane further explained that the fraudsters target people who have had a gap in their experience. “These fraudsters explicitly target desperate freshers or those with career breaks. They trick them by saying that they will pay them for experience. They even offer fake experience letters and promise to get you placed in big firms.”

Mane claimed that this might look lucrative, but candidates must realise they will always get caught during the Provident Fund (PF) background verification process.” According to job market reports, experience is always preferred while hiring. However, for everyone, it's not possible to have a flawless CV. Mane added that if any company is offering this, one must suspect there is something fishy.

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Campus Placements: The Easy Target?

Pavanjit Mane said that any job seeker finding a job must do independent research. “Look at the job offer and conduct your own thorough background verification. You must check the company's history, its clients, and past complaints online. Do not walk into it blindly. Check reviews on platforms like Glassdoor, LinkedIn, and social media, or reach out to IT forums. FITE has a list of these blacklisted companies that we can provide. Ultimately, there needs to be an open dialogue and discussion regarding this within the ecosystem and with college seniors,” he said.

A former employee of Datatech Labs told The FPJ, "I hadn't really checked the company or its reputation in the market before accepting the job offer. The opportunity came through my college placement cell, and I trusted it. However, I later realised that a recommendation from the college alone wasn't enough. Placement cells are often focused on improving their placement statistics and may promote available opportunities without thoroughly assessing the company. Since that experience, I make it a point to research every company thoroughly before applying for or accepting a job."

Pavanjit Mane added the same on this issue, saying, “Colleges must study the companies before allowing them on campus for hiring. Even if it is an official campus placement, the candidate must verify their credentials because scammers actively target college campuses. Candidates need to understand that not everyone will get a job in the IT sector, and they should explore opportunities within their own respective fields.”

He further said, “Scammers leverage the narrative that recruiters only value prior experience, but having solid personal projects is always better than falling for these scam jobs. We have organised sessions where senior HR employees explain how hiring actually works and what a company's true perspective is."

Warning Signs of a Potential Job Scam

- Any demand for money before joining

- Security deposits for laptops or training

- Guaranteed job promises

- Pressure to make immediate payments

- Companies with little online presence

- Negative reviews from former employees

- Offers routed through unofficial consultants