Pune IT Firm Shutdown Case: Hinjawadi Police Detain CEO From Nashik For Reportedly Duping 700 Employees | Canva AI

Pimpri-Chinchwad: More than 700 software professionals, trainees, and interns were left without jobs after ThynkTech India OPC Pvt Ltd allegedly shut down its Hinjawadi office without any prior notice on 22nd April 2026. Following a complaint filed by an intern, the Hinjawadi Police have registered a case against the company's CEO, head of training and development, and HR head for alleged cheating, breach of trust, and non-payment of salaries.

Police said CEO Harshal Thakre was detained from Nashik on Tuesday night and is being brought to Pune for questioning. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to criminal breach of trust and cheating.

What’s The Case?

According to investigators, the company recruited engineering graduates for software development and training roles. Many recruits were asked to pay Rs 15,000 as a laptop security deposit. However, several employees alleged that they never received the laptops despite making the payment. They also claimed that salaries for the last two months were not paid.

Assistant Police Inspector Sandip Vangnekar, who is leading the investigation, said statements of around 30 employees have been recorded so far. Police estimate that the complainants have collectively suffered losses of about Rs 11.25 lakh. More victims are expected to come forward.

Company Conducted Large-Scale Hirings…

Employees said the company had conducted large-scale hiring drives last year and that operations initially ran normally. Interns reportedly received their stipends on time during the early stages. Problems began surfacing in February this year when salaries were delayed. Employees were allegedly told that an internal audit had caused the delay and were assured that payments would be released soon. However, the dues were never cleared.

Police said the company was operating from rented office premises. After rent payments were allegedly not made, the property owner locked the office, bringing operations to a halt.

A 24-year-old engineering graduate from Jalna said he was hired through a campus placement drive and was promised a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 during training and an annual package of Rs 5.5 lakh after confirmation. He claimed that despite paying the laptop deposit, he neither received the laptop nor the stipend.

Several employees said company officials regularly coordinated work and training activities until payment issues emerged. After that, communication gradually stopped. Repeated attempts to contact senior officials reportedly went unanswered.

Company Heavily Depended On Employee Deposits…

Some former employees alleged that the company depended heavily on deposits collected from new recruits. They pointed out that many employees never received the laptops for which they had paid. They also spoke about the financial difficulties they faced after relocating to Pune and spending money on accommodation while waiting for salaries.

One of the affected employees said many freshers are now worried about their careers. The employee said their time spent with the company may not be recognised as valid work experience, making it difficult to secure new jobs.

Another trainee said he paid the Rs 15,000 deposit after receiving an offer-related email and clearing an online interview. Though he found the demand unusual, he proceeded because others had already joined the company. He was still undergoing training when the office suddenly shut down.

Employees also said that after the office closure, company representatives continued sharing updates through a social media group until 17th May. Since then, there has been no communication, leaving many workers waiting for their salaries and refunds.