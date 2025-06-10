 Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, Unveils Third Store In Pune
Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, continues its expansion in Maharashtra with the launch of its third store in Aundh, Pune. Following the successful debuts in Bund Garden and Pimpri last year, this new opening reflects the brand’s deepening commitment to Maharashtra’s discerning and diverse jewellery consumers. With this, Indriya now operates six stores across the state.

Pune, an emerging economic hub and a flourishing jewellery market—offers a compelling opportunity for Indriya to engage with a wide spectrum of consumers. The city’s rich Maharashtrian heritage, coupled with a youthful, modern spirit, makes it an ideal canvas for showcasing jewellery with timeless craftsmanship with exquisite design. From intricate gold, diamond and polki designs, Pune’s jewellery market beautifully bridges tradition and contemporary elegance.

Known for its appreciation of both traditional and modern elegance, Pune's jewellery market resonates with Indriya’s core philosophy. With a curated collection of over 20,000 jewellery pieces and 5,000+ exclusive designs across gold, diamond, and polki, Indriya offers something for every taste, occasion, and style, making it an ideal destination for everyone.

Since its launch in 2024, Indriya has steadily grown across India. With the latest launch, Indriya now operates 24 stores nationwide. These include five in Delhi, three each in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune; two each in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Patna; and one each in Indore, Surat, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh—marking a strong presence across North, South, and West India.

Sandeep Kohli, CEO, Indriya said, “Jewellery today serves as a powerful medium of self-expression, where heritage meets modern design, and craftsmanship tells a personal story. At Indriya, our endeavour has always been to create jewellery that is both culturally rooted and creatively distinct. Pune, with its rich artistic legacy and contemporary outlook, has been an important part of our growth journey. The launch of our third store in Aundh reflects not only the city’s response to our vision but also our commitment to empowering connoisseurs of fine jewellery in this vibrant region. As we expand our footprint in Maharashtra, we remain focused on delivering meaningful design, exceptional quality, and an experience that celebrates individuality.”

With the trusted legacy of the Aditya Birla Group behind it, Indriya expands its roots in Pune with a promise to blend heritage, craftsmanship, and contemporary design.

