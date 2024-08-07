Indapur Assembly Seat: Who Is Pravin Mane? Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Joins NCP (SP), Likely To Contest Polls | Facebook

In yet another jolt for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pune district, Sonai Group Director Pravin Mane, a prominent figure in Indapur, joined NCP (SP) in the presence of Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Rohit Pawar. Mane is likely to receive the NCP (SP) ticket from the Indapur Assembly constituency.

After the split in the NCP, Mane had aligned with the Sharad Pawar faction and even campaigned for Supriya Sule in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Indapur. Mane was head of Sule’s campaign in Indapur. However, following the announcement of Sunetra Pawar as the candidate from Baramati by Ajit Pawar's faction, Mane switched sides. This decision was reportedly influenced by a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“We have decided to focus on development. People prefer development over politics. We have given preference to those who will develop our area “It is true that we were campaigning for Supriya Tai a few days ago. But once Sunil Tatkare announced Sunetra Vahini’s (Sunetra Pawar) name from Baramati, there was no confusion in our minds, and we decided to support Sunetra Vahini (sister-in-law in Marathi)," Mane had said.

With Mane’s entry into NCP (SP), the Indapur constituency is expected to see a tough, triangular contest in the upcoming Assembly polls. Dattatray Bharne of the Ajit Pawar faction, the incumbent MLA, is likely to be renominated. BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil, who has alleged targeting by members of the ruling alliance, is preparing to contest as an independent candidate and has recently launched a new outfit called the Indapur Vikas Aghadi.

It goes without saying that Indapur will be one of the most keenly watched Assembly seats.