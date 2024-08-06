Pune: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Assures 'Tangible' Road Repairs In 48 Hours | X/@SidShirole

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pune's Shivajinagar, Siddharth Shirole, claimed on Saturday that within the next 48 hours, people will see tangible repairs and improvements of roads across the city.

In a crucial meeting held under the leadership of Honorable MP & Union Minister @mohol_murlidhar ji, the PMC Commissioner, @CPPuneCity, senior officials from the PMRDA, other administrative… pic.twitter.com/vaV1SchAlh — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) August 3, 2024

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shirole stated that in a meeting with Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner, and the Police Commissioner, he raised concerns about the chaos on Shivajinagar roads, particularly the Pune University Road, which he alleged is caused by inadequate traffic monitoring and the extremely poor state of the roads.

Shirole mentioned that at the meeting, senior officials from the PMRDA, other administrative departments, and public representatives gathered to address the deteriorating traffic and road conditions across Pune.

In the same post, Shirole claimed that immediate action steps were discussed at the meeting, and “strict instructions were given to begin road repairs across the city.”

Among other changes, Shirole highlighted that there will be an increased visibility of traffic policemen on the roads, and PMC officials will also be seen on the ground.

“The PMC has been tasked with ensuring coordination between the PMRDA, Cantonment Board, and other departments to complete repairs throughout the city,” he further wrote.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Pune Police will enhance their round-the-clock presence and “follow a stringent regime to improve traffic flow and ensure safer roads for all commuters.”

MLAs Madhuri Misal, Bhimrao Tapkir, Sunil Kamble, and BJP Pune City president Dheeraj Ghate, along with senior officials from various departments, were present at the meeting, Shirole added.