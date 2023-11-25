 In Pictures: Inspired By Mumbai's 'Sunday Streets', 'Joy Street' Held In Pimpri-Chinchwad
JagrutiUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
In Pictures: Inspired By Mumbai's 'Sunday Streets', 'Joy Street' Held In Pimpri-Chinchwad | @maheshklandge

In line with Mumbai's 'Sunday Streets', Pimpri-Chinchwad's Indrayani Nagar hosted the inaugural 'Joy Street' event, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge said on Saturday.

"In today's fast-paced world, prioritising health and well-being is paramount. Embracing this philosophy, #JoyStreet was organised today at #IndrayaniNagar, #PimpriChinchwad, aiming to promote health awareness and foster active lifestyles. This innovative concept, making its debut in the city, received an overwhelming response from people of all ages," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The event offered a range of activities including Zumba, yoga, engaging sports, entertainment, and children's games, drawing enthusiastic participation across age groups, Landge mentioned.

'Joy Street' stands as a testament to the power of community engagement and collective pursuit of well-being. It underscores how integrating enjoyable and interactive activities into our daily routines can significantly uplift both physical and mental health, he emphasised.

