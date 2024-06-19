Hungama Digital Media, Bhamla Foundation Unveil Anthem Promoting Environmental Sustainability

Hungama Digital Media and Bhamla Foundation announced the launch of the highly anticipated ‘Bhoomi Namaskar’ anthem at a press conference on Wednesday. The event was graced by a distinguished lineup of guests, including Asif Bhamla, President of Bhamla Foundation, and Neeraj Roy, Founder of Hungama Digital Media. Other notable personalities in attendance were director R Balki, singer Shaan, music composer Aman Pant, and Sujit Patil, Vice President of Godrej Industries Group.

The ‘Bhoomi Namaskar’ anthem is a heartfelt initiative to raise awareness about environmental conservation and the critical importance of sustainable living. This inspiring song unites some of the industry’s most talented and respected figures, each contributing their voices and creative energies to champion this noble cause. The song's lyrics emphasise living in harmony with nature, the imperative to protect the environment, and the benefits of sustainable living. Its music, influenced by various styles, underscores the universal importance of environmental stewardship. By bringing together renowned individuals, the 'Bhoomi Namaskar' anthem highlights the significance of caring for the Earth and encourages people worldwide to make positive changes in their lives.

Neeraj Roy, Founder & MD, Hungama Digital Media, said, “The Bhoomi Namaskar campaign underscores the critical role of ecosystem restoration in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. It aims to raise awareness and inspire individual and collective efforts to preserve and restore natural habitats. Partnering with Bhamla Foundation aligns with our commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable living."

Speaking about the initiative, Asif Bhamla, President of Bhamla Foundation, said, “The 'Bhoomi Namaskar' anthem is a powerful initiative that aligns with our mission to promote environmental sustainability and awareness. Witnessing such remarkable talent come together to inspire action through music is uplifting. We believe this anthem will have a substantial influence in educating and motivating individuals to contribute positively to our planet’s well-being. We are happy to associate with Hungama once again.”

Sujit Patil, Vice President & Corporate Brand & Communications Head at Godrej Industries Group, said, “At Godrej Industries, environmental responsibility isn't just a slogan; it's a core value that guides our actions. We implement various green initiatives across our businesses - from promoting sustainable product design to minimizing our carbon footprint in offices and manufacturing locations. Through our partnership with Bhamla Foundation’s Bhoomi Namaskar campaign, we aim to raise awareness and inspire action towards environmental restoration. This anthem exemplifies the power of creative expression in addressing this crucial issue. More than mere entertainment, it is a compelling call to action for all of us to rise and become the saviors our planet needs today. We need a generation of conscientious citizens who understand the importance of protecting our planet. We urge everyone to act towards a greener future – it starts with us.”