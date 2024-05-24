'How Will Our Families Survive?': Excise Department Action After Pune Porsche Crash Case Sparks Protest By Pub Owners, Staff (VIDEO) | FPJ

Following the shocking accident in which two IT professionals were mowed down allegedly by a drunk teenager driving a Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, the excise department launched a crackdown on bars and pubs in the city. So far, 32 establishments have reportedly been sealed by officials. This has sparked a protest by these establishments' owners and staff. On Friday morning, hundreds gathered in protest, claiming that the excise department's action has rendered 60,000 people jobless.

Watch Video:

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, one of the protestors said, "Our bar has been sealed. As the bar has been sealed, all the employees are suddenly out of jobs. We have no idea when the seal will be lifted. So, all of us have come together to find a solution."

"We are here to make sure the government is listening to us. The sealing is completely illogical. What are we doing? We are just serving people and helping them unwind from their stressful lives. How are we wrong here? We didn't tell anyone to drink and drive, so why are we facing these challenges?" asked another protestor.

"We know what has happened, and we have our utmost sympathy for the families of the deceased. However, shutting and sealing bars and pubs is not the way to ensure justice is served. The government should, on the other hand, support us. There are so many families at stake. The hospitality industry in Pune is huge. You are stealing the bread and butter of over 60,000 people in the city and their families by doing this," said a third protestor.

A fourth protestor complained that the excise department should have at least given them prior notice. "They notice illegal construction at pubs and bars only when something big happens; the rest of the time, they shut their eyes," he alleged. "Our demands are simple. Just let us work under proper guidelines and do not close our livelihood. It is our humble request to the authorities to let us work, and we will support you," he added.