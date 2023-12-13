High-Profile Rave Party Raided In Panchgani: Five Doctors Along With Four Dancers Arrested |

Panchgani police intervened and arrested nine individuals, including four dancers, during a rave party at a Spring Resort in Kaswand, near Bhilar in Mahabaleshwar taluka on Tuesday night.

The arrests were made under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants, and Bar Rooms and the Protection of Dignity of Women Act, 2016. Notably, among those arrested were five reputed doctors from the nearby areas.

Anchal Dalal, Additional Superintendent of Satara, received information about a party involving doctors and lewd dancing in Kaswand village near Pachgani. Responding to the tip, a special police team was dispatched to take strict action. Upon reaching the location, the police discovered the presence of five doctors from Satara and one from Miraj, along with six to seven individuals engaging in provocative dancing in front of an audience of inebriated onlookers. The police took action against four women, five doctors, a pharmacist, and a resort worker.

List of arrestees

The arrested individuals include Vishal Suresh Shirke (36 years old, Pasarni), a hotel owner; Krushna Prashadkol (31 years old, from Madhya Pradesh), a waiter; Ranjit Tatyasaheb Kale (43 years old), a doctor residing in Bazar Patangan Dahiwadi, Taluka Man, District Satara; Nilesh Narayan Sanmukh (39 years old), a doctor from Lakshmi Market, Miraj, Taluka Miraj, District Sangli; Praveen Shantaram Said (40 years old), a pharmacist from Aldia, Mahalunge Padle, Pune, Taluka Mulshi, District Pune; Manoj Vilas Sawant (40 years old), a doctor from Jaywant Nagar, Dahiwadi, Taluka Man, District Satara; Mahesh Bajirao Salunkhe (40 years old), a doctor from Malkapur Karad, Taluka Karad, District Satara; Rahul Baban Waghmode (31 years old), a doctor from Gondawale, Taluka Man, District Satara; and Hanumant Madhukar Khade (65 years old), a resident of Dahiwadi Taluka Man, District Satara.

The colluded individuals were not only involved in encouraging the indecent act but also employed four women in the resort without renewing the premises license. Umesh Ramchandra Lokhande, a 32-year-old police constable, filed a complaint with Panchgani police. The involvement of doctors from Satara and Sangli districts has stirred controversy in the health sector of both areas.

Ongoing discussions revolve around the impact of such high-profile parties in rural settings, prompting calls for timely preventive measures. All eyes are on the actions the police will take against those involved in this controversial event.