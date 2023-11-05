Noida Rave Party Row: 'With Fame Jealous People Around You Rise', Says Elvish Yadav Anticipating More Allegations in Future

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who has been booked on allegations of using snake venom at rave parties, shared a message for haters on his official social media account on Sunday (November 5). A day after Elvish was briefly detained in Kota, Rajasthan, the YouTuber said that he won't be surprised if more allegations will be leveled against him.

"With name comes notoriety, people who are jealous also increase and I will not be surprised that more allegations will be leveled against me in the future. I have full faith in God, I have faith in Shri Ram ji. This time will also pass soon," Elvish wrote in Hindi on his official X account.

नाम के साथ बदनामी भी आती हैं जलने वाले भी बढ़ते है और मैं हैरान नहीं होऊँगा की आने वाले टाइम में मुझपे और भी इल्ज़ाम लगेंगे। मुझे भगवान पे पूरा भरोसा है श्री राम जी पे भरोसा है। ये टाइम भी जल्दी बीतेगा 🙏🏻 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 5, 2023

Based on information received from the NGO People for Animals, which is associated with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi, Noida Police conducted an operation on Friday (November 3) and arrested five individuals involved in a snake venom selling racket.

Reportedly, the FIR implicated the 26-year-old YouTuber as one of the accused. However, Elvish has been strongly denying the allegations. He also expressed willingness to cooperate with the police investigation.

In response, Maneka Gandhi stated that her NGO's investigation began with Elvish, who then provided contacts for his agents involved in snake venom activities.

In fact, Elvish has now threatened to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi. In one of his recent vlogs, Elvish blamed the politician for ruining his image. He also stated that the truth will be out very soon.

Elvish rose to fame after winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 which was hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. After lifting the winner's trophy, Elvish appeared in the music video 'Hum Toh Deewane,' alongside model-actress Urvashi Rautela.

He is all set to enter the reality show Temptation Island as a contestant.

