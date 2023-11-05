Maha Oppn Takes Potshots At CM Shinde Over Inviting Elvish Yadav At Varsha Bungalow During Ganpati; Dy CM Fadnavis Responds |

Mumbai: The photographs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav that went viral a day ago have unleashed a barrage of questions about the nexus between the drug mafia, the police and political leaders. Yadav has been booked for use of snake venom as a psychotropic substance at his rave parties in Noida, which he has vehemently denied.

Reacting sharply to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s allegations that an accused in a drugs case went to the CM’s residence and an MP took him there, state home minister and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that such comments are being made “out of frustration”.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...The biggest drug mafia of this country who sells snake venom, which is used in rave parties... He (Elvish Yadav) came to the CM's residence. He was welcomed and performed Lord Ganapati Aarti. Are the… pic.twitter.com/zJiWjxipp9 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

Raut's Explosive Claims

Raut had alleged, “The MP himself consumes drugs. Who had invited him there? What was such a person doing at the CM’s residence Varsha?” He also asked “Is the CM’s family involved in the drugs business? I can provide information on how many MLAs from the CM’s political family consume drugs.”

While replying to media questions, Fadnavis promised to take strictest possible action against those found to be involved in the drugs business. “If the police are found to be involved in it, they will be immediately dismissed from service,” he said.

Dy CM Fadnavis Responds To Allegations

Fadnavis said, “Celebrities from various walks of life gather at Varsha during Ganpati festival. Yadav had won a reality show and had come for prayers just like many other celebrities. When he came, he wasn’t an accused in any case. He was a celebrity back then. If we start targeting leaders over such cases, many leaders in Maharashtra will be in trouble.”

While replying to other charges levelled by Raut, he said, “No one will be spared. All the legal provisions against drugs business will be explored and strictest possible provisions will be applied against those involved in such business.”

He said that the ‘Drugs Free Maharashtra’ mission was initiated a few months ago and raids are being carried out in each and every district. “Criminals will be strictly dealt with, but the police won’t be spared at all, if found involved,” he said.

Has the residence of Maharashtra's Chief Minister become a tourist spot for criminals?



In the current Eknath Shinde's regime, a YouTuber called Elvish Yadav who organises rave party using venomous snakes was a special invitee at Varsha for Ganpati aarti.



Now, the Noida police… pic.twitter.com/fRxOCfj8dt — Atul Londhe Patil (@atullondhe) November 3, 2023

Congress Slams CM Shinde Sharing Photographs Of Elvish Yadav At Varsha Bungalow

Earlier, besides Raut, Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe too had raised questions over the photographs of Yadav during prayers at the CM’s residence. “It is difficult for the general public to get access to the CM’s official residence. But gangsters seem to be getting easy access to it now,” Londhe had said.

The Noida police registered a case against Yadav and his accomplices earlier in the week for organising a rave party and for being in possession of venomous snakes.