Heavy Rains Disrupt Power Supply in Nashik: Malfunction at Eklahare Power Station Causes Widespread Outages |

The city and district of Nashik were hit by heavy rains accompanied by thunder on Sunday, causing widespread disruption and disarray among residents. The sudden downpour resulted in fallen trees and waterlogged roads in various areas, exacerbating the chaos. Notably, Nashik's Eklahare thermal power station was affected by the severe weather.

Approximately 70 to 80 villages, along with certain parts of Nashik city, experienced power outages due to a malfunction in Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company's power transformer at the thermal power station during the midnight rains. The transformer at the 132 KV sub-station of the power generation centre was damaged, leading to the widespread power supply disruption. Efforts to rectify the technical faults are currently being undertaken on a war footing.

Authorities on work

The heavy rains led to significant power outages across Nashik city and its surrounding villages. Since last night, electricity supply has been interrupted, with ongoing issues in some parts of the city since morning. The disruptions were attributed to technical failures in two transformers.

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, Manoj Jaiswal, Zonal Admin, Eklahare Power Plant, said, “We are working on war footing to rectify the technical fault in the transformer. The electricity supply has been switched to another transformer. There may be some disruption but we have already started the supply to these villages. The situation will soon back to normal."