Heartbreaking: Father Electrocuted In Field, Children Rush To Help And Also Lose Their Lives In Jalna

In a tragic incident, a father and his two young children were electrocuted in a field at Warud village in Jalna tehsil on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Mhaske (32), his daughter Sharda (10), and son Samarth (7).

According to details, Mhaske was working in his field when he accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire that was passing from the field. He was electrocuted. His children, upon seeing their father collapsed, rushed to him in panic and also got electrocuted when they touched his body.

Their mother, who arrived on the spot moments later, witnessed the horrifying scene and immediately called for help. Locals rushed to the site and informed the police. Authorities promptly disconnected the power supply, and they were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared dead.

Preliminary reports suggest that a broken live wire was passing from the field, posing a fatal danger that went unnoticed until the tragic incident.