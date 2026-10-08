'He Was Like A Family Member': Pune's Donje Village Mourns Nana Patekar, Recalls Memories With Him | Sourced

Pune: The passing of Nana Patekar has left a deep sense of grief among residents of Donje, where the veteran actor’s farmhouse had become more than just a residence. For neighbours who had known him for years, Patekar was not merely a celebrated actor but a familiar face who interacted with villagers, helped them in times of need and maintained a close bond with the local community.

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Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Balaji, a local resident associated with disaster management and rescue operations in Haveli, recalled his association with Patekar dating back nearly a decade. “Nana had been living here for around 10 to 12 years, and we had been associated with him since then. Whenever there was an issue, such as a snake or wildlife-related problem, we would go to his farmhouse and help,” he said.

Balaji said Patekar’s proximity to the villagers was evident despite the high-profile visitors who frequently came to his farmhouse. During Ganpati celebrations, several celebrities and political leaders, including the Chief Minister, would visit the actor’s residence. However, Patekar continued to maintain his connection with local residents and treated them with warmth and respect.

Recalling a personal interaction, Balaji said, “His nature was extremely good. He mixed with everyone in the village. I remember two or three occasions when I had gone to catch snakes. Nana would lovingly put his hand on my shoulder and ask if my children needed anything or if there was any problem at home. He would ask about my family, my children and what they were studying. It never felt like he was an outsider. He treated us like family.”

Farmer Omkar Shivsagar, whose agricultural land is located close to Patekar’s farmhouse, also recalled his long association with the actor. He said they would spend time around the farmhouse, particularly during the Ganpati season, and described Patekar as someone who maintained close relations with villagers.

“We used to stay around his farmhouse during the Ganpati season. We would go for aarti and had a very good relationship. He would wake up early, walk around and do yoga. Even now, it is difficult to believe that he is no longer with us,” Shivsagar said.

He also recalled a recent Ganpati-season visit when the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were scheduled to visit Patekar’s farmhouse. “We waited from the morning. Their visit was cancelled initially, but they came the next day. We spent the entire day with Nana. That is a memory I will always cherish,” he said.

According to Shivsagar, Patekar would also intervene when villagers faced civic or agricultural problems. “If farmers had problems related to water, roads or other local issues, Nana would personally call the concerned department and try to help. His nature was very helpful,” he said.

The extent of the actor’s connection with the village was visible after his passing, Shivsagar said. “It feels like a member of our own family has gone. Around 400 to 500 people from the village came forward themselves to help with arrangements and even worked on the road using a JCB. Everyone is treating this as a personal loss. The entire village was like one family, and one member of our family is gone,” he said.