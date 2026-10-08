Pune VIDEOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Seize 415 Modified Silencers, 591 Illegal Number Plates In Latest Drive | PCPC

Pimpri: Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police have stepped up their crackdown on modified silencers, illegal number plates and dark window films, seizing 415 modified silencers and 591 non-compliant number plates in the latest drive, officials said on Thursday. The action was carried out across all 13 traffic divisions under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). Police have begun the process of destroying the seized silencers and number plates.

The latest operation comes weeks after an earlier drive in August, when police seized and destroyed 568 modified silencers and 2,566 non-compliant number plates. Despite repeated enforcement, police recorded 11,348 cases involving modified silencers between January and September, indicating that their use remains a major traffic enforcement challenge in the city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Third major drive against modified silencers

According to Traffic Branch officials, the latest operation was conducted following directions from senior officers of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. This was the third major operation against modified silencers this year.

Police seized 399 modified silencers during a drive in February and another 568 in August. With the latest seizure, the total number of modified silencers seized in these three drives has reached 1,382. The latest figure is 153 lower than the August seizure.

Traffic police said the decline could indicate that continued enforcement is having an impact. However, the overall number of violations recorded this year shows that the problem has not been eliminated.

Police target illegal number plates and tinted glass

The crackdown has also focused on fancy and non-compliant number plates.

Police said illegible or unauthorised number plates can make it difficult to identify vehicles. Action is also being taken against vehicles using dark films on their windows.

According to officials, heavily tinted glass can reduce visibility into vehicles and create security concerns.

Police examine action against silencer fitters

While the latest operation has focused on vehicle owners and users, police are also examining the source of modified silencers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nilesh Deshmukh said police were seeking legal advice on action against those who fit such silencers.

"Regarding those who fit these silencers, we are currently seeking legal advice on what action can be taken against them. Based on that advice, we will initiate action against them as well," Deshmukh said.

This could widen the crackdown beyond vehicle users to garages, mechanics and others involved in fitting unauthorised silencers.

Police cite health and noise concerns

Deshmukh said modified silencers produce excessive noise and cause distress to residents, particularly children, pregnant women and senior citizens.

"The use of such modified silencers causes severe distress, especially to young children, pregnant women and the elderly," he said.

He appealed to motorists not to use modified silencers or non-High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and fancy number plates.

Over 6.16 lakh traffic violations recorded

The latest action is part of a larger traffic enforcement campaign in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

From January to October, the Traffic Branch recorded 6,16,208 traffic violations and collected ₹68.97 crore in fines, according to police data.

The violations included 88,173 heavy vehicle offences, 87,343 cases of obstructing traffic and 79,529 signal-jumping violations.

Police also recorded 62,701 helmet violations, 61,506 cases of triple riding and 58,048 cases of driving without a seatbelt.

There were also 21,117 cases of using mobile phones while driving and 18,058 cases involving fancy number plates.

'Crackdown will continue'

Deshmukh said the campaign against modified silencers, illegal number plates and dark window films would continue.

He said repeat offenders would face stricter action and appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules.

Although the number of modified silencers seized in the latest drive was lower than in August, police said the seizure of 415 silencers showed the need for continued enforcement.

The Traffic Branch is also examining how modified silencers reach motorists and whether further action can be taken against those involved in their sale and installation.