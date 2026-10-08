 Pune Derby 2026: Villoo C. Poonawalla Derby Weekend To Bring Elite Thoroughbred Racing, Glamour, Live Entertainment & ₹1 Crore Prize
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Pune Derby 2026: Villoo C. Poonawalla Derby Weekend To Bring Elite Thoroughbred Racing, Glamour, Live Entertainment & ₹1 Crore Prize

The Villoo C. Poonawalla Derby Weekend in Pune, from October 10-12, blends elite thoroughbred racing with gourmet dining, drinks and live entertainment. The highlight is the Pune Derby (Gr.1) on October 11, featuring three-year-old horses and a ₹1 crore guaranteed prize fund.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
Pune Derby 2026: Villoo C. Poonawalla Derby Weekend To Bring Elite Thoroughbred Racing, Glamour, Live Entertainment & ₹1 Crore Prize
Pune Derby 2026: Villoo C. Poonawalla Derby Weekend To Bring Elite Thoroughbred Racing, Glamour, Live Entertainment & ₹1 Crore Prize | Representational Image

Pune: For many regulars, the Villoo C. Poonawalla Derby is a date marked on the racing calendar. But for a growing number of first-time racegoers, the two-day carnival promises something entirely different — an introduction to the excitement, glamour and spectacle of thoroughbred racing.

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The Derby Weekend, which opens on Saturday, October 10 and continues through Monday, October 12, combines top-class racing with gourmet dining, chilled draught brews, cocktails and live entertainment, giving newcomers plenty to look forward to beyond the track.

“I had never been to a race meeting before and I was surprised by the atmosphere. The horses, the crowd and the excitement when they turn for home are something you have to experience,” said Avinash Godbo le, attending the races for the first time.

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For another first-time visitor, it was the sheer speed and elegance of the horses that made the biggest impression.

“I came along with friends without knowing much about racing, but watching these magnificent horses up close was fascinating. I can now understand why people are so passionate about the sport,” said Savita Paranjape.

The centrepiece of the carnival will be the prestigious Pune Derby (Gr.1) on October 11, exclusively for elite threeyear-old horses. The race carries a guaranteed prize fund of 1 crore, adding further excitement to what is regarded as one of the highlights of the monsoon racing season.

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