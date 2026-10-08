Western Railway Felicitates 6 Women Asian Games Medallists After Historic 4-Gold, 2-Silver Haul For India |

Mumbai: Six women sportspersons of Western Railway who won medals for India at the 20th Asian Games in Japan were felicitated at a media interaction at the Western Railway headquarters in Churchgate on Wednesday. The athletes returned with four gold and two silver medals, with all six medal winners being women.

Four Sports Bring Medals

The athletes were part of India’s successful campaigns in hockey, kabaddi, wrestling and shooting at the Games held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4. General Manager Ramashray Pandey congratulated the athletes and said their achievement reflected the importance of sustained institutional support for sportspersons.

“This is a matter of great pride for Western Railway that all our Asian Games medallists are women,” Pandey said, while appreciating the athletes, their coaches, families and Railway colleagues for their contribution.

Hockey Team Clinches Gold

Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo were members of the Indian women’s hockey team that defeated China in the final to win gold. The victory ended India’s 44-year wait for the Asian Games women’s hockey title and also secured a direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Western Railway’s Sonali Shingate and Raj Rani were part of the gold-winning women’s kabaddi team, which defeated Iran in the final. Antim Panghal won silver in the women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling event, while Sonam Uttam Maskar secured silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.

Three Athletes Attend In Person

Three of the athletes Shingate, Raj Rani and Maskar attended the interaction in person, while the others joined virtually.

Pandey also highlighted the Railways’ wider support system for athletes. The Railway Sports Promotion Board, established in 1928, promotes 29 recognised sporting disciplines. At the 2026 Asian Games, 69 sportspersons, 10 coaches and three referees from Indian Railways represented India.

Western Railway recruits 73 sportspersons annually through open advertisements and talent scouting. Athletes are also provided facilities such as special casual leave for training and competitions, incentives and promotions under prescribed rules.

The GM said infrastructure at the Mahalaxmi Sports Complex in Mumbai, along with facilities in Ahmedabad and Ujjain, was being used to strengthen training. Coaches said video analysis, performance monitoring and sports science were increasingly being used to improve athletes’ preparation.

The interaction also highlighted the need for greater media attention to sporting disciplines beyond cricket, with Railway officials saying wider recognition could encourage more young athletes to take up competitive sport.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/