Dombivli’s 7-Year-Old Twin Sisters Conquer 200 Maharashtra Forts, Enter India Book Of Records

Presha and Reshvi Kadam completed their 200th fort trek at Dhodap Fort, showcasing remarkable endurance and a passion for Maharashtra’s heritage | File Photo

Dombivli, October 7, 2026: At an age when most children are engrossed in mobile phones and video games, seven-and-a-half-year-old twin sisters from Dombivli have been scaling the rugged forts of the Sahyadris and inspiring others with their remarkable determination.

Presha and Reshvi Paresh Kadam, students of Blossom International School in Dombivli, have completed treks to 200 forts across Maharashtra, achieving a feat that reflects both their endurance and their deep fascination with the state’s rich history.

The twins completed their 200-fort milestone on October 4, when they climbed Dhodap Fort, one of Maharashtra’s highest and challenging forts. Their achievement has drawn appreciation from trekking enthusiasts and history lovers alike.

Journey Began At Shivneri

According to their parents, Paresh Kadam and Reshma Kadam, the sisters’ fascination with forts began when they were just two-and-a-half years old. Their first fort expedition was to Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The experience left a lasting impression on the twins. By the age of three, they had already climbed 12 forts, earning a place in the India Book of Records. What began as a family outing gradually turned into a remarkable journey across Maharashtra’s historic hill forts.

The sisters now prepare for every trek with considerable seriousness. Before visiting a fort, they study its history, geographical features and trekking route. During their expeditions, they also interact with local guides and fort enthusiasts to learn more about the terrain and historical significance of each site.

Their agility and confidence while negotiating steep and difficult stretches have often surprised experienced trekkers accompanying them.

Fort Soil Treated As ‘Shivteerth’

For Presha and Reshvi, the forts are not merely trekking destinations. They regard the soil and small stones found at each fort as sacred memories of Maharashtra’s history and carefully preserve them.

After completing 175 forts, the sisters carried the collected soil to Raigad Fort during a Shivrajyabhishek ceremony organised there. The sacred soil, which they refer to as Shivteerth, was used for applying tilak to devotees including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the presence of thousands of Shivbhakts.

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Having now completed 200 forts, Presha and Reshvi have transformed their passion for trekking into an inspiring journey of learning, endurance and respect for Maharashtra’s heritage. Their achievement at such a young age stands as a striking example of how curiosity and determination can take children far beyond conventional boundaries.

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