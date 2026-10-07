Kalyan-Dombivli: KDMT Gets 22 Electric Buses Under PM E-Bus Sewa Scheme, Operations Likely In 2-3 Weeks

The new electric buses are expected to improve public transport capacity and connectivity across Kalyan-Dombivli | File Photo

Kalyan, October 7, 2026: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) has received a major boost to its public transport fleet with 22 electric buses arriving in Kalyan under the Centre’s PM E-Bus Sewa Scheme. The buses are part of the 100 electric buses sanctioned for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The newly arrived buses have been added to the KDMT fleet. However, commuters will have to wait for another two to three weeks before the buses begin operating on city roads as certain technical and operational formalities are still being completed.

Technical Formalities Underway

KDMT administrator Dr Vijay Kumar Dwase said the buses would be rolled out for passengers once the remaining technical procedures, including necessary checks and arrangements related to charging infrastructure, are completed.

“There are some technical formalities that are still pending. Once all the necessary checks and other arrangements are completed, the buses will be put into service within the next two to three weeks,” Dwase said.

Cleaner Public Transport

The introduction of the electric buses is expected to provide commuters in Kalyan and Dombivli with a cleaner, quieter and more comfortable mode of public transport. The buses are likely to be deployed on major routes with high passenger demand.

According to transport officials, the addition of the e-buses will also help reduce the pressure on KDMT’s existing fleet and improve service frequency on important routes. The move is expected to strengthen public transport connectivity in the twin-city region while reducing dependence on conventional fuel-powered buses.

Remaining Buses To Arrive In Phases

The remaining buses sanctioned under the PM E-Bus Sewa Scheme are expected to be delivered in phases. Once the entire sanctioned fleet is inducted and operational, KDMT’s public transport capacity is expected to receive a significant boost..

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The launch of the electric buses comes at a time when improving public transport and providing more reliable services to commuters remain key challenges for the rapidly growing Kalyan-Dombivli urban region.

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