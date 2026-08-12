Kalyan: KDMT Staff Absorption Drive Gains Momentum; August 13 Fast Put On Hold After Positive Assurance From KDMC

KDMT employee unions have temporarily deferred their August 13 hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the KDMC administration regarding service benefits and discussions on staff absorption | File Photo

Kalyan, August 12, 2026: The demand for the absorption of KDMT employees into the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has gained momentum, with the civic administration indicating a positive approach towards the issue.

Following discussions with the transport manager, the Mahangarpalika Kamgar Karmachari Sangh has temporarily postponed its proposed one-day token hunger strike scheduled for August 13.

The union had demanded that KDMT employees be absorbed directly into the municipal corporation before the transport undertaking’s services are merged with KMPML.

In this connection, KDMT Transport Manager Dr Vijay Kumar Dwase invited the union and three employee organisations for a meeting on August 10.

The meeting was attended by union president Mahesh Patil, working president Anil Pandit, Arvind More, Budhram Sarnobat, Pratik Penkar, Akash Shitkar, Gorakh Gosavi, Krishna Takle, Bhaunath Yadav, Sharad Jadhav, Deepak Sawant and Arvind Tambe, among other office-bearers.

Administration Outlines Benefits

During the meeting, the transport manager outlined the administration’s position on service benefits and the future status of employees.

According to the points discussed, employees would be entitled to service-death gratuity under the provisions applicable from 1982. Civil service rules would apply to the employees, while salaries, allowances, gratuity, provident fund, leave encashment and pensions of retired employees would be provided through municipal grants.

The administration also clarified that responsibility for KDMT employees would continue to rest with the civic body.

A further meeting with the Municipal Commissioner is expected to be held soon to discuss the proposal for absorbing KDMT employees into KDMC. The union was also provided with a written copy of the decisions and assurances discussed during the meeting.

Hunger Strike Deferred

Following the administration’s positive response and written assurance, the union decided to temporarily defer the August 13 token hunger strike.

Union president Mahesh Patil and working president Anil Pandit said the organisation remained committed to securing the rights of KDMT employees and had decided to postpone the agitation in view of the administration’s assurance.

They, however, warned that the union would intensify its agitation if the demand for absorption was not addressed within the expected timeframe.

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The development comes at a time when the future structure of KDMT services is being discussed in connection with their proposed merger with KMPML. The employees’ organisations are seeking clarity on their service status and benefits before the merger process moves ahead.

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