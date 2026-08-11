KDMC To Deploy Mobile Cancer Screening Van From August 12; Free Tests For Oral, Breast And Cervical Cancer |

Kalyan: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will deploy a mobile cancer screening van across different parts of the civic limits from August 12 to 21 as part of its ‘Mission Shakti-Cancer Free Campaign’, aimed at promoting early detection and timely treatment of cancer.

The initiative will provide free preliminary screening for oral, breast and cervical cancers. The health department will also conduct awareness activities to educate citizens about cancer symptoms, risk factors and preventive measures.

The mobile screening facility is part of the civic administration’s efforts to improve access to early cancer detection, particularly among people who may otherwise delay screening due to lack of awareness or access to healthcare facilities.

Suspected cases to be referred

According to the KDMC health department, people undergoing oral screening will be examined for signs such as persistent sores, white or red patches, lumps and other suspicious changes in the mouth.

Where required, an oral biopsy facility will be available at the screening site for suspected cases. Residents found to have other suspicious symptoms during screening will be referred to specialised hospitals for further investigation, diagnosis and treatment.

Officials said the screening is intended to help identify potentially serious cases at an early stage, when treatment options are generally more effective.

Focus on residents above 30

The civic body has appealed to men and women above the age of 30 to participate in the screening programme. Special emphasis has been placed on people who consume tobacco, gutkha, areca nut (supari) or cigarettes, as they are considered to have an increased risk of oral cancer.

Officials have urged residents not to ignore persistent symptoms or delay medical evaluation. Early screening can help in detecting abnormalities and ensuring timely referral for further medical assessment.

The screening van will visit different locations within the KDMC area during the 10-day campaign. Details regarding the location, date and timings of the van’s visit will be shared through the KDMC’s official Instagram and Facebook pages.

The civic administration has appealed to residents to check the schedule and visit the nearest screening location to avail themselves of the free facility.

Through the campaign, KDMC aims to strengthen community-level screening and encourage residents to make cancer screening a part of routine health care, particularly among those above 30 and people with known risk factors.

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