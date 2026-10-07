'Special': CWG 2026 Gold Medallist Indian Boxer Sakshi Chaudhary Thanks RCB For Gifting Her Team Jersey | Instagram

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary shared a post on her social media account showcasing a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey with her name printed on it. Sakshi shared her pics while holding the jersey in the viral social media post. Sakshi has a special connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team and she also has a picture with RCB star Virat Kohli on her social media account.

Sakshi shared the post with the jersey and said, "A special jersey from a team I’ve always cheered for. Thank you, @royalchallengers.bengaluru , for this beautiful gesture. Truly grateful and happy to have this one!"

Speaking about Virat Kohli in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal (FPJ), Sakshi Chaudhary said that the Virat Kohli Foundation supported her for three to four years and that she will always be grateful.

She said that the photo dates back to when she met Virat Kohli in 2019 and added that she is inspired by his consistency and the way he handles pressure. Sakshi further stated that his discipline is remarkable and that he maintains incredible fitness.

Sakshi Chaudhary was overwhelmed when RCB shared a post after she won gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She expressed pride and excitement after RCB shared her picture.

Sakshi told FPJ at the time, "When Royal Challengers Bengaluru shared a post celebrating my achievement, it was a very proud and special moment for me. My ultimate dream is to win an Olympic gold medal for India."

Sakshi Chaudhary reached the pre-quarterfinals of the women's 51kg category at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan before bowing out after a close 2-3 defeat to Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova.