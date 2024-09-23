Good News! PM Modi To Inaugurate Solapur Airport On September 26

PM Narendra Modi | File Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Solapur Airport through video conferencing on Thursday, September 26, officials said. Within a few days after the opening, flights to Pune and Mumbai would start from Solapur, they added.

Reportedly, FLY91, the newest addition to India's aviation industry, which is a regional carrier seeking to enhance air connectivity from tier 2 and tier 3 towns across India, will be the service provider. This will reportedly start under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme. Besides, if the airline suffers a financial loss, the state government will compensate them for it. Moreover, the passengers are also going to be given a subsidy against the ticket.

Last week, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol reviewed the progress of Solapur Airport.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the work on the Solapur airport is in its final stages and that a review meeting regarding the project was held in New Delhi.

"During the meeting, various issues concerning the final phase of the airport's construction were discussed. A review of the work status and technical matters was also conducted," he added.

"UDAN-RCS (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik - Regional Connectivity Scheme) routes and airline operations were also discussed. Additionally, various issues were raised to initiate services on the Solapur-Goa, Solapur-Mumbai, and Solapur-Hyderabad routes. Efforts are moving quickly to make the airport operational at the earliest, and Solapur residents will soon have access to air services," the Pune MP further stated.

Earlier, Mohol mentioned that the Centre has spent about ₹50 crore on revamping the airport.