Good News! FLY91 Announces Mumbai-Solapur & Goa-Solapur Flights

Regional air carrier FLY91 has announced the launch of flight services to Mumbai and Goa from Solapur starting December 23. With this, the total number of destinations operated by the airline has gone up to nine.

The Goa-headquartered airline commenced operations in March this year. Since then, it has connected regional centres such as Mumbai, Pune, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg and Solapur in Maharashtra, as well as Agatti in Lakshadweep and cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

"FLY91 is pleased to announce the two new direct routes. It will be the only airline providing direct connectivity between Mumbai, the country's commercial capital, and Solapur, renowned as a textile hub, major centre of industry and pilgrimage hub," said Manoj Chacko, Managing Director and CEO of FLY91. "Connecting with Goa will open up Goa as a conveniently reachable tourism destination for the residents of Solapur," he added.

"This introduction of the two new direct routes reinforces the airline's vision of improving regional connectivity, aligning with the Union Aviation Ministry's UDAN scheme, which aims to enhance air travel accessibility and connectivity in underserved and remote areas," the company said in a release.

"The commencement of FLY91 operations on the two new routes is expected to increase trade and tourism engagement, while also providing last-mile air connectivity to travellers frequenting the two centres and their respective outlying areas," it added.