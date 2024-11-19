 Pune: Excise Department Seizes Illegal Goods Worth ₹10 Lakh In Daund, Destroys Illicit Liquor Valued At ₹2.96 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Excise Department Seizes Illegal Goods Worth ₹10 Lakh In Daund, Destroys Illicit Liquor Valued At ₹2.96 Lakh

Pune: Excise Department Seizes Illegal Goods Worth ₹10 Lakh In Daund, Destroys Illicit Liquor Valued At ₹2.96 Lakh

On the same day in another operation, the team intercepted the illegal transportation and sale of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and seized goods worth ₹10 lakh, including a four-wheeler used for the transportation

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Excise Department Seizes Illegal Goods Worth ₹10 Lakh In Daund, Destroys Illicit Liquor Valued At ₹2.96 Lakh | Sourced

During the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Daund unit of the State Excise Department conducted a crackdown and seized illegal items worth ₹10.69 lakh and destroyed liquor stock worth ₹2.96 lakh on Monday in Yavat jurisdiction.

Inspector Vijay Rokde from the State Excise Department shared the information that the department received information about an illegal stock of country-made liquor in Hingnigada under the jurisdiction of Yavat Police Station. Acting on the tip-off, the team raided the location and destroyed 80 cans, each with a 35-litre capacity, of country-made liquor. The destroyed stock was valued at ₹2,96,000.

Read Also
Army Man's 'Drunk' Minor Son Crashes SUV Into 3 Vehicles On Pune-Nashik Highway; 1 Dead, 3 Injured
article-image

On the same day in another operation, the team intercepted the illegal transportation and sale of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and seized goods worth ₹10 lakh, including a four-wheeler used for the transportation.

The operations were led by Inspector Vijay Rokde, with the assistance of Sub-Inspectors Pradeep Zunzruk, Mayur Gade and Dinesh Thakur, along with personnel including driver Keshav Wamane and constables Ashok Patil, Sanket Waje, Saurabh Devkar, Sagar Dubale and Pravin Suryavanshi.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Antony Thattil? Know Everything About Keerthy Suresh's School Sweetheart & Husband-To-Be
Who Is Antony Thattil? Know Everything About Keerthy Suresh's School Sweetheart & Husband-To-Be
'Your Old Friend Is Always Cheering For You': Roger Federer Pens Heartwarming Note For Rafael Nadal Ahead Of Latter's Final Tennis Match
'Your Old Friend Is Always Cheering For You': Roger Federer Pens Heartwarming Note For Rafael Nadal Ahead Of Latter's Final Tennis Match
Zee Entertainment Shares Zoom Almost 10% On NSE After Goenka Resigns As Managing Director Of ZEEL
Zee Entertainment Shares Zoom Almost 10% On NSE After Goenka Resigns As Managing Director Of ZEEL
Elderly Woman Grooves To 'Saree Ke Fall Sa' Song In Lehenga & Skirt; Netizens React
Elderly Woman Grooves To 'Saree Ke Fall Sa' Song In Lehenga & Skirt; Netizens React

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Excise Department Seizes Illegal Goods Worth ₹10 Lakh In Daund, Destroys Illicit Liquor...

Pune: Excise Department Seizes Illegal Goods Worth ₹10 Lakh In Daund, Destroys Illicit Liquor...

Pune Video: Truck Carrying 1,361 Pressure Cookers Seized In Junnar Ahead Of Election Day

Pune Video: Truck Carrying 1,361 Pressure Cookers Seized In Junnar Ahead Of Election Day

Adequate Parking Facilities Arranged Near Polling Centres With High Booth Counts In Pimpri,...

Adequate Parking Facilities Arranged Near Polling Centres With High Booth Counts In Pimpri,...

Pune Weather Update: City Shivers As Temperature Drops To 12.9°C

Pune Weather Update: City Shivers As Temperature Drops To 12.9°C

Pune: Flying Squad Searches Automobiles Outlet Of Yugendra Pawar's Father In Baramati

Pune: Flying Squad Searches Automobiles Outlet Of Yugendra Pawar's Father In Baramati