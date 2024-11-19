Pune: Excise Department Seizes Illegal Goods Worth ₹10 Lakh In Daund, Destroys Illicit Liquor Valued At ₹2.96 Lakh | Sourced

During the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Daund unit of the State Excise Department conducted a crackdown and seized illegal items worth ₹10.69 lakh and destroyed liquor stock worth ₹2.96 lakh on Monday in Yavat jurisdiction.

Inspector Vijay Rokde from the State Excise Department shared the information that the department received information about an illegal stock of country-made liquor in Hingnigada under the jurisdiction of Yavat Police Station. Acting on the tip-off, the team raided the location and destroyed 80 cans, each with a 35-litre capacity, of country-made liquor. The destroyed stock was valued at ₹2,96,000.

On the same day in another operation, the team intercepted the illegal transportation and sale of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and seized goods worth ₹10 lakh, including a four-wheeler used for the transportation.

The operations were led by Inspector Vijay Rokde, with the assistance of Sub-Inspectors Pradeep Zunzruk, Mayur Gade and Dinesh Thakur, along with personnel including driver Keshav Wamane and constables Ashok Patil, Sanket Waje, Saurabh Devkar, Sagar Dubale and Pravin Suryavanshi.