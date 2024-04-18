Good News! Central Railway To Run 2 Additional Summer Special Trains From Pune To Danapur In Bihar

Good News! Central Railway To Run Additional Pune-Danapur-Pune Summer Special Trains | File Photo

Central Railway has decided to run two additional summer special trains from Pune to Danapur in Bihar to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as follows:

Train no. 01425, Pune-Danapur summer special, will depart from Pune at 7:55pm on April 21 and will reach Danapur on the third day at 4:30am.

Train no. 01426, Danapur-Pune summer special, will depart from Danapur at 6:30am on April 24 and will reach Pune at 5:35pm the following day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

Composition: Total 22 ICF coaches, including two AC-3 tier, 16 sleeper class, and four luggage cum guard brake vans.

Reservation: Booking for train no. 01425 will open on April 19 at all computerised reservation centres and on the www.irctc.co.in website.