 'Geet Ramayan' to be Presented in Hindi on October 1 in Kothrud to Celebrate Gadima's 105th Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Geet Ramayan' to be Presented in Hindi on October 1 in Kothrud to Celebrate Gadima's 105th Birth Anniversary

'Geet Ramayan' to be Presented in Hindi on October 1 in Kothrud to Celebrate Gadima's 105th Birth Anniversary

The story of Lord Ram is eternal. Many poets and writers have interwoven it through various forms of literature. However, Gadima has transformed it into poetry.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
'Geet Ramayan' to be Presented in Hindi on October 1 in Kothrud to Celebrate Gadima's 105th Birth Anniversary |

The masterpiece 'Geet Ramayan,' created by the tireless efforts of two artists, the modern Valmiki GD Madgulkar (Gadima) and the great musician Sudhir Phadke, is the glory of the culture of Maharashtra! In order to benefit all of India this year, its sentiments have been translated into Hindi, and its first presentation in the country has been organised on October 1 in Kothrud. Minister and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil has taken a special initiative for this.

The story of Lord Ram is eternal. Many poets and writers have interwoven it through various forms of literature. However, Gadima has transformed it into poetry.

Read Also
VIDEO: PM Modi Inaugurates Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate Section; Lays Foundation Stone...
article-image

The philosophical fundamental thoughts about human life have been expressed in simple language through Geet Ramayan. It has a clear narrative style. Gadima has portrayed various personalities effectively. Geet Ramayan has introduced the values of life to the confused mind. Therefore, the famous ghazal writer Dev Dutt Jog has expressed his feelings in Hindi so that the whole country can benefit from this glory. It is sponsored by the Government of India.

This event has been organised in Kothrud by MLA Chandrakant Patil on the occasion of the 105th birth anniversary of Gadima on October 1 from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. It will take place at Yashwantrao Chavan Theater in Kothrud. Therefore, all Ram devotees and Gadima's literature lovers are requested to take advantage of this program.

FPJ Shorts
‘80 Percent Men Cheat After Child Birth’: Old Video Of Gaurav Taneja Circulates Amid Divorce Reports & Cheating Accusations On Wife Ritu Rathee
‘80 Percent Men Cheat After Child Birth’: Old Video Of Gaurav Taneja Circulates Amid Divorce Reports & Cheating Accusations On Wife Ritu Rathee
Vicky Kaushal Gets Emotional Co-Hosting With Shah Rukh Khan At IIFA 2024: 'I Lived Many Dreams' (PHOTOS)
Vicky Kaushal Gets Emotional Co-Hosting With Shah Rukh Khan At IIFA 2024: 'I Lived Many Dreams' (PHOTOS)
Unveiling The Dark Side: 5 Shocking Revelations From 'Mr McMahon' Documentary
Unveiling The Dark Side: 5 Shocking Revelations From 'Mr McMahon' Documentary
'Aaja India..': Infosys Techie In Canada Says ₹70,00,000 Annually Isn't Enough; Netizens React To Viral Video
'Aaja India..': Infosys Techie In Canada Says ₹70,00,000 Annually Isn't Enough; Netizens React To Viral Video
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune's 'Dirty Picture': Residents Blame PMC for Garbage Menace, PMC Blames Residents for Littering

Pune's 'Dirty Picture': Residents Blame PMC for Garbage Menace, PMC Blames Residents for Littering

Over 4,000 Pledge to Vote in Runthon of Hope Marathon, Promoting Voter Awareness in Pimpri Chinchwad

Over 4,000 Pledge to Vote in Runthon of Hope Marathon, Promoting Voter Awareness in Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune District Court to Swargate Metro Stretch Opens: Know Fare, Distance, Important Stations, Time,...

Pune District Court to Swargate Metro Stretch Opens: Know Fare, Distance, Important Stations, Time,...

'Geet Ramayan' to be Presented in Hindi on October 1 in Kothrud to Celebrate Gadima's 105th Birth...

'Geet Ramayan' to be Presented in Hindi on October 1 in Kothrud to Celebrate Gadima's 105th Birth...

Pune: Activists Raise Alarm Over Bullock Cart Racing Practice at Eco-Sensitive Vetal Tekdi

Pune: Activists Raise Alarm Over Bullock Cart Racing Practice at Eco-Sensitive Vetal Tekdi