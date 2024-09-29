'Geet Ramayan' to be Presented in Hindi on October 1 in Kothrud to Celebrate Gadima's 105th Birth Anniversary |

The masterpiece 'Geet Ramayan,' created by the tireless efforts of two artists, the modern Valmiki GD Madgulkar (Gadima) and the great musician Sudhir Phadke, is the glory of the culture of Maharashtra! In order to benefit all of India this year, its sentiments have been translated into Hindi, and its first presentation in the country has been organised on October 1 in Kothrud. Minister and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil has taken a special initiative for this.

The story of Lord Ram is eternal. Many poets and writers have interwoven it through various forms of literature. However, Gadima has transformed it into poetry.

The philosophical fundamental thoughts about human life have been expressed in simple language through Geet Ramayan. It has a clear narrative style. Gadima has portrayed various personalities effectively. Geet Ramayan has introduced the values of life to the confused mind. Therefore, the famous ghazal writer Dev Dutt Jog has expressed his feelings in Hindi so that the whole country can benefit from this glory. It is sponsored by the Government of India.

This event has been organised in Kothrud by MLA Chandrakant Patil on the occasion of the 105th birth anniversary of Gadima on October 1 from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. It will take place at Yashwantrao Chavan Theater in Kothrud. Therefore, all Ram devotees and Gadima's literature lovers are requested to take advantage of this program.