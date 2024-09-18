Ganpati Visarjan Wraps Up in Record Time in Pune: Dagdusheth Ganpati’s Early Start and Pune Police's Efficient Management Lead to a 28-Hour Finale! |

With efforts like Dagdusheth Ganpati joining the procession early and effective management by Pune city Police, the Ganpati Visarjan procession concluded in over 28 hours, about three and a half hours earlier than last year.

The immersions of Ganpati idols on Anant Chaturdashi, which began at around 10:30 am on Tuesday in Pune, concluded at 3 pm on Wednesday, with the Maharashtra Mitra Mandal Ganpati idol from Bhavani Peth reaching Alka Talkies Chowk around that time.

Manache Ganpati visarjan

Although the five Manache Ganpati — Shri Kasba Ganpati Mandal, Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal, Guruji Talim Mandal, Tulshibaug Mandal, and Kesri Wada Mandal — as well as the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal, completed their immersions, the immersions of other key prominent mandals were still ongoing as of Wednesday morning. As per tradition, the five revered mandals lead the procession, after which other mandals begin theirs.

The immersion procession began with the first in honor, Shri Kasba Ganpati Mandal, starting at 10:30 am and concluding with the immersion at Nateshwar Ghat at 4:32 pm. The second in honor, Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal, commenced its procession at 10:40 am, with immersion following at Nateshwar Ghat at 5:10 pm. Guruji Talim Mandal, the third in honor, began its journey at 11:10 am, reaching Nateshwar Ghat for immersion at 6:43 pm. The fourth in line, Tulshibaug Mandal, started its procession at 11:50 am and completed immersion at Pataleshwar Ghat at 7:12 pm. Finally, Kesari Wada Mandal, the fifth in honor, began its procession at 12:25 pm, with immersion taking place at Pataleshwar Ghat at 7:38 pm.

Significant decline in procession time

The duration of the Ganesh Visarjan procession is a significant issue in Pune. Despite the police's assurances of completing the immersion procession earlier last year, it took 30 hours and 25 minutes, making it the second-longest in the last seven years. In 2022, the procession lasted the longest, at 31 hours.

The immersion of the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati idol in 2024 concluded in record time at 9 pm. The duration of Ganpati Visarjan processions in Pune has varied over the years. In 2016, the procession lasted 28 hours and 30 minutes, reducing slightly to 28 hours and 5 minutes in 2017. By 2018, the time had shortened further to 27 hours and 15 minutes, and in 2019, it dropped significantly to 24 hours. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no processions were held in 2020 and 2021. However, in 2022, the Visarjan duration reached a peak of 31 hours, and in 2023, it lasted for 30 hours and 25 minutes.